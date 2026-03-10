Stagwell Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

FY25 EPS of $0.08; FY25 Adjusted EPS growth of 5% to $0.83

YoY Increase in Cash Flow from Operations of $148 million; Free Cash Flow more than doubled to $187 million

FY25 YoY Revenue Growth of 2%; FY25 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 6%

FY25 YoY Net Revenue Growth excluding Advocacy of 9%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 13%, Marketing Services Net Revenue Growth of 6%

The Marketing Cloud delivered YoY Net Revenue Growth of 230%

FY25 Net Income Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $29 million; FY25 Adjusted EBITDA of $422 million; FY25 Adjusted EBITDA ex. Advocacy YoY Growth of 16% to $377 million

Net New Business of $106 million in Q4; LTM Net New Business of $476 million

Company Announces $350 Million Increase in Stock Repurchase Program; $400 Million Now Available Under the Program

Guidance for 2026 of Total Net Revenue Growth of 8% to 12%; Adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% to 60%

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / (NASDAQ:STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS:

Q4 Revenue of $807 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period; FY25 Revenue of $2,909 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period;

Q4 Revenue ex. Advocacy of $742 million, an increase of 12% versus the prior year period; FY25 Revenue ex. Advocacy of $2,689 million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period;

Q4 Net Revenue of $651 million, an increase of 3% versus the prior year period; FY25 Net Revenue of $2,428 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period;

Q4 Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $609 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period; FY25 Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $2,282 million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period;

Q4 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $13 million versus $3 million in the prior year period; FY25 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $29 million versus $2 million in the prior year period;

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $129 million, an increase of 3% versus the prior year period; FY25 Adjusted EBITDA of $422 million, an increase of 1% versus the prior year period;

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20% on net revenue; FY25 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue;

Q4 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.05 versus $0.03 in the prior year period; FY25 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.08 versus $0.02 in the prior year period;

Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.30 versus $0.25 in the prior year period; FY25 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.83 versus $0.79 in the prior year period;

YTD Net Cash provided by Operating Activities of $291 million versus $143 million in the prior year period;

Net new business of $106 million in the fourth quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $476 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

"In 2025, Stagwell increased its strategic pivot toward AI applications and services, building a powerful foundation for 2026. With accelerating growth ex-advocacy, record net new business, expanding margins and doubled free cash flow, our FY25 results prove our strategy is working," shared Mark Penn, Stagwell's Chairman and CEO. "We see great opportunity in 2026 to capitalize on an industry distracted by restructurings and mergers, and bolster our position as a winner in the age of AI."

Ryan Greene, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "2025 marked an inflection year for Stagwell, with clear momentum in the underlying business and improving efficiency contributing to strong year-over-year net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth. Proactive cash management meant we more than doubled our free cash flow in 2025. We expect another strong year in 2026, and will be aggressive in our capital allocation to drive shareholder value."

Financial Outlook

2026 financial guidance is as follows:

Total Net Revenue growth of 8% to 12%

Adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% to 60%

Adjusted EPS of $0.98 - $1.12

Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2026 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stock Repurchase Program

On March 4, 2026, the Board of Directors authorized an extension and a $350.0 million increase in the size of our previously approved stock repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, as amended, we may repurchase up to an aggregate of $725.0 million of shares of our outstanding Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Class A Common Stock"), with any previous purchases under the Repurchase Program continuing to count against that limit. With the increase, we have a total of approximately $400.0 million available for repurchases. The Repurchase Program will expire on March 4, 2029.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's current period reported revenue as the impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present an amount equal to the entity's current year net revenue for the same period during which we didn't own the entity in the prior year as the impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, impairment and other losses, and other items. Other items primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation, working capital administrative fees and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for our reportable segments is reconciled to Operating Income (Loss), as Net Income (Loss) is not a relevant reportable segment financial metric.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS" is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding the impact of amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items (as defined above), based on total consolidated amounts, then allocated to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and Class C shareholders, based on their respective income allocation percentage using a normalized effective income tax rate divided by (ii) the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding is calculated as (a) the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the shares of Class C Common Stock as if converted to shares of Class A Common Stock if not included because they were anti-dilutive.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Net cash provided from operations less normalized capital expenditures and capitalized software. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "better," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "grow," "guidance," "improve," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing,", "outlook," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariff and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;

demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests, deferred acquisition consideration and profit interests;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;

the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;

the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that recent or future changes in tax laws, potential changes to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts in Iran and the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events, and tariff and trade policies;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risks factors, the additional risk factors outlined under the caption "Risk Factors" in this Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the"SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 807,444 $ 788,708 $ 2,909,000 $ 2,841,216 Operating Expenses Cost of services 503,718 502,522 1,845,958 1,842,978 Office and general expenses 203,481 203,887 732,326 711,803 Depreciation and amortization 43,614 38,771 171,249 151,652 Impairment and other losses - - 466 1,715 750,813 745,180 2,749,999 2,708,148 Operating Income 56,631 43,528 159,001 133,068 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (24,431 ) (24,038 ) (96,438 ) (92,317 ) Foreign exchange, net (1,156 ) 645 (1,640 ) (1,656 ) Gain (loss) on sale of business (2,245 ) - (2,245 ) - Bargain purchase gain 9,937 - 9,937 - Other, net 2,314 (547 ) 171 (1,372 ) (15,581 ) (23,940 ) (90,215 ) (95,345 ) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 41,050 19,588 68,786 37,723 Income tax expense 24,321 3,741 38,271 13,182 Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 16,729 15,847 30,515 24,541 Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates 93 - 111 503 Net income 16,822 15,847 30,626 25,044 Net income attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,162 ) (12,612 ) (1,525 ) (22,785 ) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 12,660 $ 3,235 $ 29,101 $ 2,259 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 251,650 109,266 220,608 110,890 Diluted 258,997 115,147 264,523 115,752 SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands) Net Revenue - Components of Change Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Foreign Currency Net Acquisitions (Divestitures) Organic (1) Total Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Organic Total Marketing Services $ 240,262 $ 2,017 $ 1,315 $ 1,215 $ 4,547 $ 244,809 0.5 % 1.9 % Digital Transformation 84,570 (130 ) 5,419 2,335 7,624 92,194 2.8 % 9.0 % Media & Commerce 161,720 1,745 3,154 11,546 16,445 178,165 7.1 % 10.2 % Communications 131,736 385 - (23,796 ) (23,411 ) 108,325 (18.1 )% (17.8 )% The Marketing Cloud 13,122 485 8,706 5,404 14,595 27,717 41.2 % 111.2 % Corporate, eliminations and other (1,787 ) - - 1,410 1,410 (377 ) (78.9 )% (78.9 )% $ 629,623 $ 4,502 $ 18,594 $ (1,886 ) $ 21,210 $ 650,833 (0.3 )% 3.4 % (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue. SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands) Net Revenue - Components of Change Change Year Ended December 31, 2024 Foreign Currency Net Acquisitions (Divestitures) Organic (1) Total Change Year Ended December 31, 2025 Organic Total Marketing Services $ 905,117 $ 3,491 $ 9,788 $ 41,280 $ 54,559 $ 959,676 4.6 % 6.0 % Digital Transformation 324,183 (405 ) 13,615 29,779 42,989 367,172 9.2 % 13.3 % Media & Commerce 601,503 3,396 5,829 (708 ) 8,517 610,020 (0.1 )% 1.4 % Communications 435,626 547 29,002 (71,744 ) (42,195 ) 393,431 (16.5 )% (9.7 )% The Marketing Cloud 32,265 941 62,229 11,051 74,221 106,486 34.3 % 230.0 % Corporate, eliminations and other (2,032 ) - - (7,082 ) (7,082 ) (9,114 ) NM NM $ 2,296,662 $ 7,970 $ 120,463 $ 2,576 $ 131,009 $ 2,427,671 0.1 % 5.7 % (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue. SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, Elimination and Other Total Net revenue $ 244,809 $ 92,194 $ 178,165 $ 108,325 $ 27,717 $ (377 ) $ 650,833 Billable costs 50,555 9,117 32,862 64,037 35 5 156,611 Revenue 295,364 101,311 211,027 172,362 27,752 (372 ) 807,444 Billable costs 50,555 9,117 32,862 64,037 35 5 156,611 Staff costs 144,258 63,081 93,713 57,083 14,964 17,055 390,154 Administrative costs 20,304 7,668 25,988 13,799 4,243 12,238 84,240 Unbillable and other costs, net 18,103 154 21,000 2,390 5,511 (1 ) 47,157 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 62,144 21,291 37,464 35,053 2,999 (29,669 ) 129,282 Stock-based compensation 4,647 1,041 1,127 (435 ) 87 3,486 9,953 Depreciation and amortization 12,154 5,924 8,637 6,362 6,078 4,459 43,614 Deferred acquisition consideration - 4,542 68 (2,143 ) (23 ) - 2,444 Impairment and other losses - - - - - - - Other items, net (1) 5,996 366 7,437 1,362 1,042 437 16,640 Operating income (loss) $ 39,347 $ 9,418 $ 20,195 $ 29,907 $ (4,185 ) $ (38,051 ) $ 56,631 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, Elimination and Other Total Net revenue $ 959,676 $ 367,172 $ 610,020 $ 393,431 $ 106,486 $ (9,114 ) $ 2,427,671 Billable costs 175,145 26,327 80,655 199,146 51 5 481,329 Revenue 1,134,821 393,499 690,675 592,577 106,537 (9,109 ) 2,909,000 Billable costs 175,145 26,327 80,655 199,146 51 5 481,329 Staff costs 565,484 247,967 363,031 229,356 68,647 52,411 1,526,896 Administrative costs 105,801 27,267 93,003 50,841 17,613 7,938 302,463 Unbillable and other costs, net 78,333 1,305 64,833 9,300 22,689 (1 ) 176,459 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 210,058 90,633 89,153 103,934 (2,463 ) (69,462 ) 421,853 Stock-based compensation 19,716 4,122 4,191 6,325 628 19,113 54,095 Depreciation and amortization 52,295 23,174 30,263 25,711 23,514 16,292 171,249 Deferred acquisition consideration (4,784 ) 12,271 3,010 (7,022 ) (10,942 ) - (7,467 ) Impairment and other losses - - - 222 244 - 466 Other items, net (1) 10,228 1,859 17,549 5,048 3,651 6,174 44,509 Operating income (loss) $ 132,603 $ 49,207 $ 34,140 $ 73,650 $ (19,558 ) $ (111,041 ) $ 159,001 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, Elimination and Other Total Net revenue $ 240,262 $ 84,570 $ 161,720 $ 131,736 $ 13,122 $ (1,787 ) $ 629,623 Billable costs 48,294 2,110 11,719 97,372 - (410 ) 159,085 Revenue 288,556 86,680 173,439 229,108 13,122 (2,197 ) 788,708 Billable costs 48,294 2,110 11,719 97,372 - (410 ) 159,085 Staff costs 146,876 60,557 91,108 69,381 10,614 11,685 390,221 Administrative costs 25,300 6,102 22,190 13,646 2,725 3,312 73,275 Unbillable and other costs, net 15,458 605 18,944 2,882 2,860 - 40,749 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 52,628 17,306 29,478 45,827 (3,077 ) (16,784 ) 125,378 Stock-based compensation 2,093 (1,480 ) 1,866 2,254 157 8,345 13,235 Depreciation and amortization 12,680 5,585 7,301 6,556 3,193 3,456 38,771 Deferred acquisition consideration 3,379 4,221 (1,292 ) 9,673 (936 ) - 15,045 Other items, net (1) 8,823 201 1,863 1,403 88 2,421 14,799 Operating income (loss) $ 25,653 $ 8,779 $ 19,740 $ 25,941 $ (5,579 ) $ (31,006 ) $ 43,528 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items. SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, Elimination and Other Total Net revenue $ 905,117 $ 324,183 $ 601,503 $ 435,626 $ 32,265 $ (2,032 ) $ 2,296,662 Billable costs 172,490 11,473 93,899 267,439 - (747 ) 544,554 Revenue 1,077,607 335,656 695,402 703,065 32,265 (2,779 ) 2,841,216 Billable costs 172,490 11,473 93,899 267,439 - (747 ) 544,554 Staff costs 557,776 227,522 356,684 232,096 28,686 46,942 1,449,706 Administrative costs 101,145 21,809 83,572 47,335 9,777 11,408 275,046 Unbillable and other costs, net 70,924 1,393 65,188 10,840 6,117 - 154,462 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 175,272 73,459 96,059 145,355 (12,315 ) (60,382 ) 417,448 Stock-based compensation 17,095 6,622 6,265 7,721 805 13,653 52,161 Depreciation and amortization 53,106 22,398 31,450 20,100 12,502 12,096 151,652 Deferred acquisition consideration 5,379 7,911 (7,745 ) 18,770 (1,320 ) - 22,995 Impairment and other losses 1,500 - - - - 215 1,715 Other items, net (1) 20,251 3,090 17,103 4,860 629 9,924 55,857 Operating income (loss) $ 77,941 $ 33,438 $ 48,986 $ 93,904 $ (24,931 ) $ (96,270 ) $ 133,068 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and adjusted net income $ 12,660 $ 64,037 $ 76,697 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding 258,997 - 258,997 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.30 Adjustments to Net income Amortization $ 38,333 Stock-based compensation 9,953 Deferred acquisition consideration 2,444 Other items, net 16,639 67,369 Adjusted tax expense (3,332 ) $ 64,037 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS. SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 29,101 $ 198,129 $ 227,230 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders (6,637 ) - (6,637 ) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income $ 22,464 $ 198,129 $ 220,593 Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 225,468 - 225,468 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding 39,055 - 39,055 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding 264,523 - 264,523 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.08 $ 0.83 Adjustments to Net Income Amortization $ 145,506 Impairment and other losses 466 Stock-based compensation 54,095 Deferred acquisition consideration (7,467 ) Other items, net 46,792 239,392 Adjusted tax expense (41,263 ) $ 198,129 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS. SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 3,235 $ 22,778 $ 26,013 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - 41,549 41,549 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income $ 3,235 $ 64,327 $ 67,562 Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 115,147 - 115,147 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding - 151,649 151,649 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding 115,147 151,649 266,796 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.25 Adjustments to Net income Amortization $ 30,572 Stock-based compensation 13,235 Deferred acquisition consideration 15,045 Other items, net 14,799 73,651 Adjusted tax expense (20,618 ) 53,033 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 11,294 $ 64,327 Allocation of adjustments to Net income Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 22,778 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs 30,255 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 11,294 41,549 $ 64,327 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 2,259 $ 82,506 $ 84,765 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - 126,735 126,735 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income $ 2,259 $ 209,241 $ 211,500 Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 115,752 - 115,752 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding - 151,649 151,649 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding 115,752 151,649 267,401 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.02 $ 0.79 Adjustments to Net income Amortization $ 122,442 Impairment and other losses 1,715 Stock-based compensation 52,161 Deferred acquisition consideration 22,995 Other items, net 55,857 255,170 Adjusted tax expense (63,073 ) 192,097 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 17,144 $ 209,241 Allocation of adjustments to Net income Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 82,506 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs 109,591 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 17,144 126,735 $ 209,241 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,537 $ 131,339 Accounts receivable, net 735,752 716,415 Expenditures billable to clients 164,694 173,194 Other current assets 157,309 114,200 Total Current Assets 1,162,292 1,135,148 Fixed assets, net 73,081 72,706 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 213,576 219,400 Goodwill 1,595,238 1,554,146 Other intangible assets, net 834,248 836,783 Deferred tax assets 281,057 46,926 Other assets 55,055 43,112 Total Assets $ 4,214,547 $ 3,908,221 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 548,320 $ 449,347 Accrued media 239,490 245,883 Accruals and other liabilities 291,554 265,356 Advance billings 329,815 294,609 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 55,386 60,195 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 15,446 51,906 Total Current Liabilities 1,480,011 1,367,296 Long-term debt 1,326,013 1,353,624 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 24,598 50,209 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 224,397 245,397 Deferred tax liabilities 54,726 47,239 Long-term tax receivable agreement liability 252,390 25,493 Other liabilities 51,077 33,646 Total Liabilities 3,413,212 3,122,904 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 24,968 8,412 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees Shareholders' Equity Common shares - Class A 252 115 Common shares - Class C - 2 Paid-in capital 744,463 343,647 Retained earnings 32,930 11,740 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,252 ) (23,773 ) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 758,393 331,731 Noncontrolling interests 17,974 445,174 Total Shareholders' Equity 776,367 776,905 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,214,547 $ 3,908,221

SCHEDULE 13

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,626 $ 25,044 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 54,095 52,161 Depreciation and amortization 171,249 151,652 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest 67,495 75,117 Impairment and other (gains) losses (3,116 ) 1,715 Deferred income taxes 10,439 (10,686 ) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration (7,467 ) 23,005 Loss (gain) on sale of business 2,245 - Bargain purchase gain (9,937 ) - Other, net 7,519 7,622 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 28,787 8,465 Expenditures billable to clients 12,012 (54,350 ) Other current assets (51,534 ) (6,200 ) Accounts payable 73,573 24,438 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (42,244 ) (28,658 ) Advance billings 25,574 (22,651 ) Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases (76,465 ) (83,905 ) Deferred acquisition related payments (1,823 ) (19,910 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 291,028 142,859 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software (67,489 ) (35,094 ) Capital expenditures (43,741 ) (18,912 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,179 ) (103,254 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net 10,850 - Other (7,119 ) (5,212 ) Net cash used in investing activities (113,678 ) (162,472 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (2,026,000 ) (1,755,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,999,326 1,960,000 Shares repurchased and cancelled (134,261 ) (108,249 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (9,662 ) (26,723 ) Payment of deferred consideration (33,343 ) (29,774 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest - (3,316 ) Debt financing and other costs (6,077 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (210,017 ) 36,938 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,865 (5,723 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (26,802 ) 11,602 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 131,339 119,737 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 104,537 $ 131,339

