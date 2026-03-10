SLR acquires Geobiota, a Chilean environmental consulting firm specializing in environmental engineering and natural resource management for the mining and energy sectors.

SANTIAGO, CL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / This strategic acquisition strengthens market trust, amplifies impact, and expands influence across our Latin American region. With Geobiota, SLR enhances its technical consultancy practice by combining nearly 400 highly skilled specialists with real-world experience and creating one of the largest pure-play environmental consulting firms in Chile. This acquisition reinforces SLR's long-term commitment to Latin America and to clients operating across the region's most critical mining markets, including Chile, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico - building a dedicated, end-to-end sustainability centre of excellence in the region, uniting strategic advisory, technical expertise, and data-driven foresight into an integrated experience that empowers clients to make informed decisions, de-risk operations, and seize emerging opportunities across the value chain.

Mauricio Venturin, SLR's Regional Managing Director for LATAM, commented "The acquisition of Geobiota is a strategic move that enables us to deliver more comprehensive and specialized solutions. Together, we strengthen our ability to support clients in meeting ESG challenges and advancing toward sustainable projects, consolidating SLR as the leader in integrated environmental consulting in the region."

Geobiota brings a multidisciplinary team of environmental engineers, ecologists, agronomists, sociologists, and forestry specialists. The company's strong track record of long-standing client relationships and technical excellence is fully complementary to SLR's existing business in LATAM. This synergy has already been proven through major projects, such as Conexión Kimal-Lo Aguirre, Chile's first high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line, which showcased technical alignment and strong, shared delivery culture, scientific rigor, and client engagement.

Carlos Prado, Geobiota's General Manager and owner, said: "Joining SLR allows us to combine our expertise in biodiversity and ecological restoration with the global reach and technical strength of a leading firm. This alliance will enable us to continue delivering value to complex projects and contribute to sustainability in key sectors such as mining and energy."

About SLR

SLR is a leading global environmental and advisory consultancy, with a team of 4,500+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our purpose - Making Sustainability Happen - means delivering outcomes that are grounded in evidence, shaped by experience, and built to last. Our team of scientists, engineers, economists, data modellers, and technicians work across our clients' full sustainability journeys, from strategy through to on-the-ground project planning, execution and ongoing operations, all supported by robust data and science-based modelling.

Guided by our philosophy of Rational Sustainability, SLR specialises in the energy, mining, finance, industry & technology, government & infrastructure, and built environment sectors. Operating across more than 50+ technical disciplines, we're helping a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

About Geobiota

Geobiota provides specialized consulting services and solutions in the areas of Environmental Engineering and Natural Resources. Geobiota's experience is based on the design and implementation of environmental technologies for the development of energy, mining, industrial, forestry, infrastructure projects, and wildlife management.

