With the NOI permits approved, Lodestar is now completing the final administrative step of submitting the required reclamation bond payment and documentation to the BLM office in Reno, Nevada. Upon confirmation of bonding, the Company will be fully permitted to commence surface preparation and drilling activities.

Drilling is expected to begin imminently following final bond confirmation, with contractors prepared to mobilize in late March.

Lowell Kamin stated: "Gold Run continues to demonstrate the scale and strength we believe exists across this district. Final permit approval allows us to transition from preparation to execution at a pivotal moment, with new geophysical data defining multiple large, strike-extensive anomalies that remain largely untested. The alignment of strong chargeability trends with known gold and silver mineralization significantly enhances our confidence heading into this program. We believe this drill campaign has the potential to prove and expand the footprint of mineralization meaningfully and create substantial value for our shareholders."

New IP Survey Identifies Compelling Drill Targets

In advance of drilling, Lodestar recently completed a dipole-dipole induced polarization ("DDIP") geophysical survey over key target areas at Gold Run. The survey comprised 4 strategically located lines of DDIP for 7.2 line km which were planned to cross all 5 main gold-silver prospects across the project. The program was completed by reputable contractor Zonge International and the survey aimed to identify new chargeability and resistivity anomalies that could be associated with sulphide and silica alteration respectively often related to gold-silver deposits and therefore might represent new drill targets.

The DDIP results were interpreted by experienced consultants at Resource Potentials and have now been reviewed by Lodestar in detail. The results are highly compelling, and the highlight of the work defines at least 3 strike extensive trends of high chargeability that are partially coincident with all the known gold and silver prospects with significant intersections and have defined several new drill target areas (Figure 1). Details of these trends are:

Central IP Trend: This is a trend of high chargeability >20 Mv/V and up to 35Mv/V that extends for at least 800m length. The trend appears to extend north from the Adelaide Crow deposit and the Crown North Prospect held by Lodestar (27.4m at 9.7 g/t Au from 24m incl 1.5m at 130.5 g/t Au). The central part of the anomaly is coincident with the Gomes Prospect (13.7m at 1.3 g/t Au from 195m incl 1.5m at 5.1 g/t Au) and an area to the north is also coincident with the Grindstone Flats prospect (15m at 1.3 g/t Au from 239m). Most importantly, all 5 of the strongest anomalies along this trend remain untested adequately by drilling and represent new drill targets.





Figure 1: 3D view looking north and down showing the DDIP chargeability inversion results in relation to the drilling and highlight previous drill results for each project. The three IP trends shown in dash red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/287791_3bf7e2ab047b3aea_001full.jpg

Eastern IP Trend: This is an arcuate trend of moderate to high chargeability >20 Mv/V and up to 25Mv/V that extends for at least 800m length and runs parallel to the structures at the Independence Trend. The central part of the anomaly is coincident with significant shallow previous intersections along the Independence structural trend including 10.7m at 55g/t Ag, 0.4g/t Au from 47.2m Incl 1.5m at 218 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au as well as various rock sampling programs that returned very high grade silver up to 3,307 g/t Ag and 2.4 g/t Au . Most importantly, the anomalies have only been partially drill tested in the past with only very shallow vertical holes so all 4 of the best IP anomalies remain untested at depth and represent new drill targets.

The Company plans to submit a new drill permit application to focus on these new anomalies that would form key drill targets as part of Lodestar's second drill campaign.

Drilling Imminent at Gold Run

With permits in hand and new drill targets defined, Lodestar is positioned to initiate its upcoming drill campaign at Gold Run. Site preparation and access work are expected to commence immediately upon final bonding confirmation, followed by drill mobilization.

The Company anticipates providing further updates regarding drill commencement and program details in the near term.

Qualified Person

Ty Magee, P. Geo, a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, and a consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Gold Run Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Notes:

The drill results disclosed are of a historical nature. While this historical data provides valuable context, the Company has not conducted a detailed validation or verification process and therefore, cannot ensure their accuracy or completeness. The Company intends to undertake further exploration, including additional drilling, to verify these results in accordance with NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

