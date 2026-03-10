Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a comprehensive, multi-element geochemical resampling program of four (4) historical holes drilled at the Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada, USA. The holes were drilled in 2020 by Fremont Gold Ltd. ("Fremont") but were analyzed only for gold. The results of the 2025 resampling correspond well with the gold analyses from mineralization intersected in the 2020 drilling and all four holes reveal the presence of classic pathfinder elements associated with Carlin-type gold deposits.

Highlights of the 2025 Geochemical Resampling Program

Nevada Sunrise based its Fall 2025 surface exploration program on the results of AI-generated analysis by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") of the extensive historical Griffon geological and geophysical database for the Project (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated December 18, 2025). The 2025 work included a resampling and reanalysis of historical reverse circulation drill cuttings from the 2020 drilling program carried out by Fremont.

Nevada Sunrise obtained access to samples from four holes stored in a secure storage facility, and in December 2025 selected 205 residual pulps for 52-element reanalysis to provide superior geochemistry for sections of holes GF20-1, GF20-2, GF20-3 and GF20-7B, representing approximately 305 metres (1,000 feet) of drill cuttings;

The Company's reanalysis corresponded well with Fremont's gold result from hole GF20-3, a vertical hole drilled to a depth of 165 metres (541 feet), which was collared within the unmined Anvil Zone on the southern edge of the Hammer Ridge pit (see Figure 1). In July 2020, Fremont reported gold values in near-surface oxide gold mineralization of 1.05 grams/tonne (" g/t ") gold over 50.2 metres - the 2025 analysis by Nevada Sunrise returned 1.013 g/t gold over the same interval of 50.2 metres from 25.9 to 79.2 metres (85 to 260 feet), including 1.97 g/t gold over 10.7 metres from 64.0 to 74.7 metres (210 to 245 feet), and a peak value of 3.09 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from 68.6 to 70.1 metres (225 to 230 feet) (see Table 1).

The Company's reanalysis of an 82.32 metre (270 foot) section of Fremont's hole GF20-2, a 45-degree angle hole drilled to a depth of 170 metres (558 feet) to the north of the Discovery Ridge Pit, duplicated the 2020 result with gold values of 0.30 g/t gold over 30.5 metres (100 feet), including 0.68 g/t gold over 7.7 metres from 21.3 to 29 metres (70 to 95 feet) and having a peak value of 0.954 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from 22.9 to 24.4 metres (75 to 80 feet).

The pathfinder element geochemistry results in hole GF20-3 show a strong correlation between gold and anomalous values for arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium and tellurium, all of which are known to be associated with the geochemical footprint of Carlin-type gold deposits and can provide a vector to gold mineralization.

In sections of the two 2020 Fremont holes that showed strong alteration but no significant gold mineralization (holes GF20-1 and GF20-7B), highly anomalous values of pathfinder elements suggest that the holes were drilled within an alteration halo peripheral to a gold-mineralized zone. Values of pathfinder elements that are widely considered to be highly anomalous include: arsenic >98 ppm; mercury >1.2 ppm; antimony >20 ppm; and thallium >1.2 ppm.1

"The results of our reanalysis not only confirm the gold results from the most recent exploration drilling at Griffon, but also provide valuable insight into the sub-surface distribution of pathfinder elements that can help lead us to locating new mineralization at the Project," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "For the first time, these Carlin-type deposit pathfinder elements are clearly identified at Griffon and this information will be used as a vector for choosing new drill targets."

Figure 1: Griffon 2020 Drillholes and Proposed Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/287894_7f1fbb5624e7d8b6_0001full.jpg

Table 1. 2025 Resampling Results of Historical Hole GF20-3

Hole GF20-03

2025 Sample From

(Feet) To

(Feet) From

(Metres) To

(Metres) Gold

(g/t) Arsenic

(ppm) Mercury

(ppm) Antimony

(ppm) Tellurium

(ppm) Thallium

(ppm) 1546251 95 100 29.0 30.5 0.887 137.6 0.25 6.27 0.14 49.272 1546252 100 105 30.5 32.0 1.260 145.8 0.54 9.23 0.18 >100 1546253 105 110 32.0 33.5 0.933 131.7 0.47 7.61 0.21 33.962 1546254 110 115 33.5 35.1 0.571 131.9 0.32 5.88 0.18 68.346 1546255 115 120 35.1 36.6 0.176 88.5 0.08 2.18 0.10 9.617 1546256 120 125 36.6 38.1 0.515 134.7 0.21 4.82 0.16 >100 1546257 125 130 38.1 39.6 0.725 163.1 0.29 6.82 0.16 74.807 1546258 130 135 39.6 41.1 0.343 147.7 0.19 3.55 0.12 9.157 1546259 135 140 41.1 42.7 0.079 48.9 0.06 1.25 0.05 4.998 1546260 140 145 42.7 44.2 0.056 44.1 0.05 0.94 0.05 1.975 1546261 145 150 44.2 45.7 0.282 114.8 0.22 4.38 0.11 3.276 1546262 150 155 45.7 47.2 0.292 126.1 0.19 4.14 0.13 10.048 1546263 155 160 47.2 48.8 0.448 130.1 0.35 6.89 0.21 15.202 1546264 160 165 48.8 50.3 0.659 156.7 0.52 9.93 0.24 86.981 1546265 165 170 50.3 51.8 1.800 282.7 0.70 18.22 0.41 >100 1546266 170 175 51.8 53.3 1.270 231.0 0.64 15.67 0.37 91.047 1546267 175 180 53.3 54.9 1.160 195.3 0.48 13.65 0.31 73.624 1546268 180 185 54.9 56.4 1.210 209.6 0.63 12.52 0.33 77.746 1546269 185 190 56.4 57.9 1.820 216.5 0.58 16.21 0.38 >100 1546270 190 195 57.9 59.4 0.523 120.4 0.33 7.21 0.17 90.881 1546272 195 200 59.4 61.0 0.628 118.8 0.36 8.47 0.20 90.778 1546273 200 205 61.0 62.5 1.250 195.1 0.43 13.99 0.35 >100 1546274 205 210 62.5 64.0 0.507 132.4 0.33 8.15 0.25 >100 1546275 210 215 64.0 65.5 1.600 236.1 0.51 15.10 0.36 >100 1546276 215 220 65.5 67.1 1.920 512.3 1.35 29.04 0.77 >100 1546277 220 225 67.1 68.6 2.900 509.7 1.99 35.23 0.89 >100 1546278 225 230 68.6 70.1 3.090 557.5 2.12 46.45 0.95 >100 1546279 230 235 70.1 71.6 1.910 420.7 1.35 24.88 0.78 46.179 1546280 235 240 71.6 73.2 1.290 287.4 0.73 13.92 0.59 20.806 1546281 240 245 73.2 74.7 1.080 185.2 0.51 10.08 0.45 >100 1546282 245 250 74.7 76.2 0.530 143.4 0.37 7.48 0.81 51.045 1546283 250 255 76.2 77.7 1.240 160.6 0.42 9.35 0.70 18.675 1546284 255 260 77.7 79.2 0.501 122.3 0.14 4.22 0.72 57.019

Griffon Permitting Update

In late September 2025, Nevada Sunrise submitted a Plan of Operations (the "Plan") for Griffon to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") to advise the USFS of the Company's proposed surface disturbance and 2026 drilling plans at Griffon. The Plan proposes drill sites that are consistent with previously-permitted sites (see Figure 1), which were first approved by the USFS in 2013 after biological and archaeological studies were completed by previous operators. Correspondence from the USFS in February 2026 indicated that its comments are forthcoming regarding the drill targets proposed by the Company and Nevada Sunrise awaits their receipt.

About Griffon

Griffon hosts a past-producing gold mine and is located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt, a prolific trend that contains numerous gold mines and deposits. The Project is located approximately 50 kilometres (33 miles) southwest of Ely, Nevada and consists of 89 unpatented mineral claims totaling approximately 1,780 acres (720 hectares). Griffon is situated within a 60 kilometre (40 mile) section of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Belt, which hosts operating gold mines and significant gold deposits (see Figure 2).

In February 2025, the Company entered into a mining lease to purchase Griffon from an arm's-length party (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated February 20, 2025). Gold was mined at Griffon in two open pits from 1998 to 1999 and was reported to have produced 62,661 ounces of oxide gold until its premature closure in 1999, a year when the price of gold averaged approximately US$278 per ounce.3

Figure 2: Griffon's Location in the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/287894_7f1fbb5624e7d8b6_0002full.jpg

For more information about Griffon, including maps and photos, visit the Company's website at: www.nevadasunrise.ca

References:

1 "Mapping the Carbonate Alteration Footprint of the Cortez Hills Carlin-Type Gold Deposit, Nevada, Using Carbon-Oxygen Stable Isotopes and Geochemistry as a Vectoring Tool", Herron, C.S., 2014.

2 "Major Mines of Nevada", Nevada Division of Minerals, published 1998 and 1999.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Allender Jr, CPG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Allender has examined information regarding the historical, current and proposed exploration at Griffon, which includes his review of the current and historical sampling, analytical procedures and results underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Resampling of the 2020 drill cuttings was supervised by a senior geological consultant to the Company. Samples were submitted to American Assay Labs in Sparks, Nevada and analyzed by Four Acid digestion, which includes nitric acid (HNO3), hydrofluoric acid (HF), hydrochloric acid (HCl), perchloric acid (HClO4), boric acid solution (H3BO3) and deionized water. Digested samples are then subsequently run on ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry) plus ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry). Gold analyses were conducted by Fire Assay.

Management cautions that published historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Nevada Sunrise and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Griffon property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Griffon property.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the results of the VRIFY study seeking new target areas at Griffon; the anticipated benefits of integration of new exploration results with the VRIFY results; the ability of the Company to raise funds for exploration activities, permitting and property maintenance costs at Griffon; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather events; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31, 2025, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at: www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

