Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that Insentra, a TTGI company, has been named IGEL Distributor of the Year for both the United Kingdom & Ireland and Asia Pacific regions for 2025/26.

The awards were presented at IGEL's Global Customer and Partner Conference in Frankfurt, one of the industry's leading events focused on end-user computing and modern workplace technologies.

IGEL's Distributor of the Year award represents the company's highest partner recognition and is awarded based on performance across collaboration, innovation, marketing excellence, operational execution, and sales growth.

Winning the award across two regions simultaneously is uncommon and reflects Insentra's strong execution and growing influence within the global partner ecosystem.

Expanding the Global Partner Ecosystem

Insentra has served as IGEL's Master Distributor for Australia and New Zealand since 2020 and has played an important role in expanding partner engagement and customer adoption across both Asia Pacific and the UK & Ireland.

The partnership supports organisations deploying secure, cloud-delivered digital workspaces built on technologies including:

Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop

Citrix

VMware

IGEL Secure Endpoint OS

These platforms enable organisations to deliver secure and scalable modern workplace environments while extending the life of endpoint hardware and strengthening device security.

Through its 100% channel-only services model, Insentra works exclusively with technology partners to deliver specialised advisory, professional, and managed services that enable complex modern workplace deployments at scale.

Leadership Commentary

Darren Fields, Senior Vice President, UK and Asia Pacific at IGEL, said, "Insentra's recognition reflects the company's strong execution across multiple markets. Insentra is exactly the kind of distribution partner that turns strategy into execution in the market. Their commitment across both the UKI and APAC regions has been outstanding. They invest deeply in their partners, bring genuine technical expertise, and consistently focus on delivering strong outcomes for customers. Winning Distributor of the Year across two regions is thoroughly deserved recognition."

Ronnie Altit, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at Insentra - a TTGI company - said, "The recognition reflects years of focused work building strong partner relationships and technical capabilities. Being recognised as IGEL Distributor of the Year across both UKI and APAC is something our teams should be genuinely proud of. This recognition is earned by consistently supporting our partners and their clients, solving complex challenges, and delivering meaningful outcomes. It reflects the commitment of our global team and the strength of the Insentra partner model."

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said, "The award highlights the strategic value Insentra brings to the TTGI platform. Recognition like this reflects the strength of the ecosystem Insentra has built with partners and vendors globally. Winning IGEL Distributor of the Year across two regions highlights the consistency of execution and the value of a truly channel-only services model. As part of TTGI, Insentra continues to play an important role in enabling partners to deliver modern workplace solutions at scale, and we are proud to see the team recognised on the global stage."

Supporting TTGI's Global Technology Platform

Insentra forms part of TTGI, a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company delivering secure networking platforms, software-defined infrastructure, and specialised IT services through channel partners worldwide. TTGI's portfolio includes Turnium, Insentra, and Claratti, providing solutions that enable organisations to securely connect users, applications, and data across distributed environments.

The recognition highlights the continued expansion of TTGI's partner ecosystem and reinforces the company's strategy of building high-value technology platforms supported by specialised services capabilities. With demand for secure digital workspaces and cloud-delivered infrastructure continuing to grow globally, the Company believes Insentra is well positioned to further expand its role within the IGEL partner ecosystem and broader enterprise IT market.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform. Designed for SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and secure browser environments, IGEL OS enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates a technology ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners across over 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.igel.com.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, security, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit www.insentra.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

