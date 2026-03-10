Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - For more than 20 years, Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) has set and published annual objectives and reported the results of those objectives at the end of each year. We call it our report card. For our 2025 report card, please see here. Our degree of success achieving these objectives is used to determine "at-risk" compensation for senior management and bonus considerations for other employees. Here are the 10 objectives set for 2026, and the weighting factors assigned by our Board.

Corporate Objectives

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4600/287843_figure1.jpg

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut project, are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is set in Yukon. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release lists 10 objectives of the Company. Objectives are forward-looking statements of matters that the Company is working to achieve. There can be no assurance that such objectives will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's objectives or expectations include program execution issues, the market for advanced gold and copper projects, availability of financing for work programs, general economics, market or business conditions, receipt of, and timeliness of, government, regulatory or shareholder approvals, contractor non-performance, inability to participate in legal actions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rudi Fronk"

Chair and C.E.O.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287843

Source: Seabridge Gold Inc.