ABM Industries Incorporated: ABM Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Revenue was $2.2 billion, an increase of 6.1% over the prior year, including organic growth of 5.5%

Net income totaled $38.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, as compared to $43.6 million or $0.69 in the prior year

Adjusted net income was $50.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, versus $55.3 million, or $0.87, in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA was $117.8 million, versus $120.6 million last year

Operating cash flow was $62.0 million and free cash flow totaled $48.9 million, both up significantly over the prior year

The Company repurchased $91.1 million of common stock during the quarter at an average price of $44.13 per share





NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2026.

"ABM is off to a solid start to fiscal 2026, delivering strong organic revenue growth of 5.5% and meaningful improvement in operating cash flow and free cash flow," said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Growth was broad-based across our portfolio, reflecting healthy demand in our end markets and our team's continued success in expanding client relationships. This performance reinforces our confidence in the strength and resiliency of our business."

Mr. Salmirs continued, "From a margin perspective, results were below our expectations, driven primarily by Technical Solutions, which as we've noted in the past, is inherently project-driven and can vary quarter to quarter. This period was impacted by project timing, including temporary weather-related delays, as well as service mix, resulting in approximately $0.05 of EPS pressure relative to our internal plan. Business & Industry and Manufacturing & Distribution, however, performed in line with our expectations reflecting the impact of the new and amended contracts we discussed on our third quarter call, and Education delivered another quarter of strong results."

Mr. Salmirs added, "We are excited to have closed the WGNSTAR acquisition at the beginning of the second quarter. This transaction strengthens our position in the fast-growing semiconductor market and enhances our technical capabilities in fabrication environments. We believe WGNSTAR will contribute to growth and mix improvement as we integrate the business and leverage its strong client relationships."

Mr. Salmirs concluded, "While we remain encouraged by constructive demand trends across our end markets, we continue to approach the broader macroeconomic environment with discipline. Our fiscal 2026 outlook remains unchanged. We expect margin performance to improve as project timing in ATS normalizes and as we continue executing on operational and cost initiatives across the enterprise."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue increased 6.1% year over year to $2.2 billion, including 5.5% organic growth and an additional contribution from acquisitions. Revenue growth was broad-based across the portfolio, led by Technical Solutions ("ATS") and Aviation, which grew 14% and 10%, respectively. ATS continued to benefit from strong demand for mission critical and datacenter-related services, as well as contributions from its recent acquisition, while Aviation's growth reflected healthy air travel trends and the continued ramp of new contracts. Manufacturing & Distribution ("M&D") increased 7%, driven by client wins that came online last year and ongoing expansions. Business & Industry ("B&I") grew 4%, supported by strong growth in its UK operations and stable conditions in the U.S. prime office space market. Education delivered growth of 2%, benefiting from strong retention.

Net income was $38.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $43.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The change in net income primarily reflects lower segment income, most notably in ATS, and higher interest and tax expense, partially offset by lower corporate costs. Net income margin was 1.7% versus 2.1% in the prior year.

Segment operating margin was 7.1% compared to 7.6% last year. The change in segment operating margin was driven mainly by unfavorable project timing and service mix within ATS, as well as by the margin impact of newer contracts that came online last year in M&D and B&I. These items were partially offset by strong execution and margin expansion in Education.

Adjusted net income was $50.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $55.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $117.8 million versus $120.6 million last year. These year-over-year changes were largely attributable to the previously discussed factors.

Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.0 million, and free cash flow was $48.9 million, compared to a cash usage of $106.2 million and negative free cash flow of $122.9 million, respectively, in the prior year period. The improvement year over year primarily reflects strong working capital management and ongoing advancements in the Company's enterprise resource planning ("ERP") implementation during the quarter. A reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Liquidity, Capital Structure & Share Repurchases

At the end of the first quarter, the Company's total indebtedness stood at $1.7 billion, including $23.5 million in standby letters of credit, resulting in a total leverage ratio of 2.9X, as defined by the Company's credit facility. Available liquidity was $608.1 million, including $100.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

During the first quarter, ABM repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of its common stock for $91.1 million, at an average price of $44.13 per share. At quarter-end, $92.0 million remained available under the Company's share repurchase program.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

After the quarter's close, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on May 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2026.

Outlook

The Company's fiscal 2026 outlook remains unchanged. The Company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 3% to 4% and total revenue growth of 4% to 5%. Segment operating margin, defined as total segment operating profit divided by total revenue, is projected to be between 7.8% and 8.0%, and adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.15, before any impact from prior-year self-insurance adjustments.

Interest expense is forecast to be between $95 million and $105 million, and the normalized tax rate is expected to be between 29% and 30%, excluding discrete and non-taxable items.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP segment operating margin or adjusted EPS to the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of timing and the magnitude of items such as acquisition and integration related costs, legal costs and other settlements. These items are inherently difficult to forecast and may result in a GAAP range that is too large and variable to be meaningful.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement ABM's consolidated financial information, the Company has presented net income and net income per diluted share as adjusted for items impacting comparability for the first quarter of fiscal years 2026 and 2025. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a better understanding of the underlying operational results and trends as well as ABM's operational performance. In addition, the Company has presented earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excluding items impacting comparability (adjusted EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal years 2026 and 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is among the indicators management uses as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company also presents total segment operating profit, which is the sum of the segment operating profit of each of its segments, and total segment operating margin, defined as total segment operating profit divided by total revenue, because management believes they are useful as they represent the aggregate value of income/profit created by its segments and exclude items not directly related to the segments for performance evaluation purposes. The Company has also presented Free Cash Flow which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (See accompanying financial tables for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to certain GAAP financial measures.)

We round amounts to millions but calculate all percentages and per-share data from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. As a result, certain amounts may not foot, crossfoot, or recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all references to years are to our fiscal year, which ends on October 31.

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

January 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Increase / (Decrease) Revenues - 2,243.5 - 2,114.9 6.1 - Operating expenses 1,983.5 1,855.1 6.9 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 169.8 169.0 0.4 - Restructuring and related expenses 3.7 - NM - Amortization of intangible assets 11.9 13.3 (10.0 )% Operating profit 74.7 77.6 (3.7 )% Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.4 0.8 88.3 - Interest expense (24.0 - (22.9 - (4.9 )% Income before income taxes 52.1 55.5 (6.0 )% Income tax provision (13.4 - (11.9 - (12.7 )% Net income - 38.8 - 43.6 (11.1 )% Net income per common share Basic - 0.64 - 0.69 (7.2 )% Diluted - 0.64 - 0.69 (7.2 )% Weighted-average common and common equivalent shares outstanding Basic 60.3 62.7 Diluted 60.7 63.2 Dividends declared per common share - 0.290 - 0.265

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

January 31, (in millions) 2026 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 62.0 - (106.2 - Additions to property, plant and equipment (13.2 - (16.7 - Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired 0.4 1.9 Other 0.2 0.4 Net cash used in investing activities - (12.6 - - (14.4 - Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (11.1 - (10.7 - Repurchases of common stock, including excise taxes (91.7 - (21.3 - Dividends paid (17.3 - (16.4 - Borrowings from debt 354.5 579.9 Repayment of borrowings from debt (291.0 - (373.0 - Changes in book cash overdrafts 2.6 (40.6 - Repayment of finance lease obligations (1.2 - (1.1 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - (55.2 - - 116.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.0 (1.8 -



ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) January 31, 2026

October 31, 2025

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 100.4 - 104.1 Trade accounts receivable 1,493.0 1,471.1 Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed 162.0 193.7 Prepaid expenses 117.1 91.2 Other current assets 86.4 78.6 Total current assets 1,958.9 1,938.7 Other investments 50.0 48.6 Property, plant and equipment 177.5 177.2 Right-of-use assets 90.5 95.1 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 231.9 243.2 Goodwill 2,595.3 2,591.1 Other noncurrent assets 184.9 175.5 Total assets - 5,289.0 - 5,269.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net - 29.4 - 29.4 Trade accounts payable 382.2 401.2 Accrued compensation 145.4 195.0 Accrued taxes-other than income 67.9 48.1 Deferred Revenue 107.1 74.7 Insurance claims 202.1 200.8 Income taxes payable 4.1 4.0 Current portion of lease liabilities 28.1 28.2 Other accrued liabilities 339.8 324.1 Total current liabilities 1,306.1 1,305.7 Long-term debt, net 1,600.8 1,537.1 Long-term lease liabilities 80.3 83.7 Deferred income tax liability, net 53.8 39.9 Noncurrent insurance claims 465.0 459.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 54.8 54.3 Noncurrent income taxes payable 4.0 3.9 Total liabilities 3,564.7 3,483.8 Total stockholders' equity 1,724.3 1,785.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,289.0 - 5,269.5



ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Increase / (Decrease)

(in millions) 2026 2025 Revenues Business & Industry - 1,065.1 - 1,022.9 4.1 - Manufacturing & Distribution 422.3 394.3 7.1 - Aviation 297.7 270.1 10.2 - Education 228.7 225.3 1.5 - Technical Solutions 229.7 202.3 13.6 - Total Revenues - 2,243.5 - 2,114.9 6.1 - Operating profit Business & Industry - 79.7 - 79.4 0.4 - Manufacturing & Distribution 36.3 39.4 (7.7 )% Aviation 12.6 12.2 2.7 - Education 21.6 14.0 54.2 - Technical Solutions 8.4 16.6 (49.0 )% Segment operating profit - 158.6 - 161.5 (1.8 )% Segment operating margin 7.1 - 7.6 - Corporate (81.9 - (83.2 - 1.6 - Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions (1.4 - (0.8 - (88.3 )% Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions (0.5 - - NM - Total operating profit 74.7 77.6 (3.7 )% Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.4 0.8 88.3 - Interest expense (24.0 - (22.9 - (4.9 )% Income before income taxes 52.1 55.5 (6.0 )% Income tax provision (13.4 - (11.9 - (12.7 )% Net income - 38.8 - 43.6 (11.1 )%

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Net income - 38.8 - 43.6 Items impacting comparability(a)(b) Restructuring and related(c) 3.7 - Legal costs and other settlements - 4.8 Acquisition and integration related costs(d) 2.7 3.4 Transformation initiative costs(e) 8.9 8.3 Other 0.7 - Total items impacting comparability 16.0 16.4 Income tax benefit(f) (4.4 - (4.7 - Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 11.6 11.7 Adjusted net income - 50.4 - 55.3

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income - 38.8 - 43.6 Items impacting comparability 16.0 16.4 Income taxes provision 13.4 11.9 Interest expense 24.0 22.9 Depreciation and amortization 25.7 25.9 Adjusted EBITDA - 117.8 - 120.6 Net Income margin as a % of revenues 1.7 - 2.1 -

Three Months Ended

January 31,

2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Net income per diluted share - 0.64 - 0.69 Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 0.19 - 0.19 Adjusted net income per diluted share - 0.83 - 0.87 Diluted shares 60.7 63.2

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 62.0 - (106.2 - Additions to property, plant and equipment (13.2 - (16.7 - Free cash flow - 48.9 - (122.9 -

(a) The Company adjusts income to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management's views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.

(b) After communications with the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have revised the definition of our non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA, to no longer exclude the positive or negative impact of "prior year self-insurance adjustments". Prior year self-insurance adjustments reflect the net changes to our self-insurance reserves for our general liability, workers' compensation, automobile, and health insurance programs, related to claims from incidents that occurred in previous years. This definitional change has been applied to our first quarter 2026 results and retroactively to all presented periods to ensure comparability.

(c) Represents costs associated with restructuring program to further streamline our operations and improve the efficiency of our support functions.

(d) Represents acquisition and integration related costs associated with recent acquisitions.

(e) Represents discrete transformational costs that primarily consist of general and administrative costs for developing technological needs and alternatives, project management, testing, training and data conversion, consulting and professional fees for i) new enterprise resource planning system, ii) client facing technology, iii) workforce management tools and iv) data analytics. These costs are not expected to recur beyond the deployment of these initiatives.