Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Names Christiane Poblenz Vice President of Materials Operations

GOLETA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has named Christiane Poblenz as its Vice President of Materials Operations to lead scaling efforts for Aeluma's large-diameter epitaxial wafers.

Christiane Poblenz brings 25 years of experience scaling and commercializing semiconductor wafers and laser products for consumer markets including next-generation displays and automotive. Most recently, she was Senior Director of Epitaxy at Kyocera SLDLaser, Inc., formerly Soraa Laser Diode Inc., where she led epitaxy operations and engineering through multiple stages of company growth, scaling to production, automotive qualification, and an acquisition by Kyocera Corporation in 2021.

In her role at Aeluma, Dr. Poblenz will lead the scaling of Aeluma's large-diameter wafer technology through qualification and into volume production. Her hire comes at a pivotal time with Aeluma receiving initial commercial orders and market demand growing across datacom and AI infrastructure, mobile and consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and quantum. Aeluma's indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) photodiode technology for consumer sensing and high-speed datacom continues to attract interest and drive the company's roadmap.

"We are delighted to welcome Christiane to the team," said Dr. Klamkin. "Her deep expertise in epitaxy, the foundation of next-generation compound semiconductors, will help accelerate our commercialization efforts. Christiane's appointment is another key step in our strategic priorities that include adding top talent to our operations team."

Dr. Poblenz added, "I've been impressed by Aeluma's execution and pace of growth. The company's momentum continues to build, and I look forward to working with the team to drive the technology into commercial markets demanding performance at scale."

Dr. Poblenz holds a Ph.D. in Materials from the University of California Santa Barbara. She will report directly to President and CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D.

