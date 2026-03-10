WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Big Bear Gold Corp. and New Symbol "BEAR"

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "Big Bear Gold Corp." effective Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "Big Bear Gold Corp." at the opening of trading on March 12, 2026, under the new trading symbol "BEAR". The Company's new CUSIP number is 088936109 and its new ISIN number is CA0889361097

There is no change in the share capital of the Company and no action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of WestKam Gold Corp. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

