WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Big Bear Gold Corp. and New Symbol "BEAR"

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "Big Bear Gold Corp." effective Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "Big Bear Gold Corp." at the opening of trading on March 12, 2026, under the new trading symbol "BEAR". The Company's new CUSIP number is 088936109 and its new ISIN number is CA0889361097

There is no change in the share capital of the Company and no action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of WestKam Gold Corp. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Peter Laipnieks"
Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO

Contacts:
WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Investor Relations: (250) 216.5674
Email:westkam007@gmail.com
westkamgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assumes any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
