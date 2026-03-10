Winshear Gold Corp.: Winshear Commences Drill Program at the Portsoy Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) reports that it has commenced a diamond drill program at the Portsoy Nickel - Copper - Cobalt project, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Drilling will focus on the North and South Zones at the Rodburn Target. Mineral Exploration Drilling Limited has been engaged to conduct the drilling.

The Rodburn Target

The Rodburn Target comprises five geochemical / geophysical anomalies, only two of which have been drill-tested recently - the North and South Zones in 2023 / 2024 by Peak Nickel Limited. Full details on the exploration results from the project can be found in a technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Exploration Project, Aberdeenshire, Scotland', prepared under the supervision of independent Qualified Person Mr. Richard Siddle, MSc, MGeol, MAIG, Director and Principal Consultant of Addison Mining Services, UK, has been posted on the Company's website and SEDAR+ page.

Highlights from the 2023 / 2024 drill programs are tabulated below:

HoleID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) TrueThickness Estimated

(m) Ni- Cu- Coppm NiEq%* RBD001 40.52 53 12.48 12.4 0.63 0.54 403 0.97 inc. 45 51 6 5.9 0.95 0.75 601 1.42 RBD002 50.6 86 35.4 24.1 0.71 0.31 473 0.93 inc. 70 82 12 8.9 1.42 0.55 929 1.82 RBD003 103.94 118 14.06 5.9 0.34 0.40 242 0.58 inc. 114 118 4 2.3 0.70 0.66 484 1.10 RBD004 112 124.26 12.26 10.5 1.02 0.83 633 1.54 inc. 118.29 124.26 5.97 5.6 1.92 1.52 1198 2.86 RBD008 186 188 2 1.4 0.92 0.28 535 1.13 RBD009 51.6 65.39 13.79 13.2 1.39 0.53 785 1.76 inc. 60 65.39 5.39 5.3 2.04 0.56 1110 2.46 RBD013 33 34 1 1.0 1.14 0.60 450 1.51 RBD015 36 69 33 13.9 0.45 0.16 237 0.56 inc. 60 69 9 6.0 0.61 0.23 310 0.77 RBD016 30 89 59 44.7 0.32 0.19 291 0.45 inc. 43 56 13 9.4 0.29 0.12 251 0.38 and 74 83 9 7.1 1.13 0.74 1103 1.65 RBD018 100 102 2 1.4 1.54 0.93 815 2.13 RBD024 159 169.6 10.6 10.0 0.50 0.34 278 0.71 inc. 167 169.6 2.6 2.5 0.77 0.16 394 0.90 and 175 176 1 1.0 0.67 0.41 138 0.90



NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed.

The drill program will also be accompanied by downhole EM surveys in selected holes, and results will be used to guide future drilling.

About Winshear Gold Corp

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

