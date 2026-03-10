Anzeige
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
WKN: A401HS | ISIN: CA97536W2076 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HR
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 08:08
0,095 Euro
-4,06 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINSHEAR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINSHEAR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
44 Leser
Winshear Gold Corp.: Winshear Commences Drill Program at the Portsoy Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) reports that it has commenced a diamond drill program at the Portsoy Nickel - Copper - Cobalt project, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Drilling will focus on the North and South Zones at the Rodburn Target. Mineral Exploration Drilling Limited has been engaged to conduct the drilling.

The Rodburn Target

The Rodburn Target comprises five geochemical / geophysical anomalies, only two of which have been drill-tested recently - the North and South Zones in 2023 / 2024 by Peak Nickel Limited. Full details on the exploration results from the project can be found in a technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Exploration Project, Aberdeenshire, Scotland', prepared under the supervision of independent Qualified Person Mr. Richard Siddle, MSc, MGeol, MAIG, Director and Principal Consultant of Addison Mining Services, UK, has been posted on the Company's website and SEDAR+ page.

Highlights from the 2023 / 2024 drill programs are tabulated below:

HoleIDFrom (m)To (m)Length
(m)		TrueThickness Estimated
(m)		Ni- Cu- CoppmNiEq%*
RBD00140.525312.4812.40.630.544030.97
inc.455165.90.950.756011.42
RBD00250.68635.424.10.710.314730.93
inc.7082128.91.420.559291.82
RBD003103.9411814.065.90.340.402420.58
inc.11411842.30.700.664841.10
RBD004112124.2612.2610.51.020.836331.54
inc.118.29124.265.975.61.921.5211982.86
RBD00818618821.40.920.285351.13
RBD00951.665.3913.7913.21.390.537851.76
inc.6065.395.395.32.040.5611102.46
RBD013333411.01.140.604501.51
RBD01536693313.90.450.162370.56
inc.606996.00.610.233100.77
RBD01630895944.70.320.192910.45
inc.4356139.40.290.122510.38
and748397.11.130.7411031.65
RBD01810010221.41.540.938152.13
RBD024159169.610.610.00.500.342780.71
inc.167169.62.62.50.770.163940.90
and17517611.00.670.411380.90


NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed.

The drill program will also be accompanied by downhole EM surveys in selected holes, and results will be used to guide future drilling.

About Winshear Gold Corp

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"
Richard D. Williams, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including whether the private placement will be completed or fully subscribed. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
