PMGC Holdings Inc.: NorthStrive Biosciences Announces Launch of EL-32 Preclinical Study Evaluating Muscle Preservation in GLP-1 Weight Loss Therapy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) ("PMGC" or the "Company") today announced the initiation of a preclinical study for EL-32, an engineered probiotic candidate being developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. ("NorthStrive Biosciences"). The study is designed to evaluate EL-32's potential to preserve lean muscle mass while promoting fat loss, both as a standalone therapy and in combination with GLP-1 weight loss treatments.

This announcement follows the Company's January 30, 2025 press release titled "NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a Subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc., Signs Agreement for Preclinical Mouse Study of EL-32, a Potential Breakthrough Obesity Therapy Targeting Fat Loss and Muscle Preservation in Combination with GLP-1." Since that announcement, NorthStrive Biosciences has worked on locating material for the study, and study planning with the contract research organization ("CRO"), finalized the study design, and established the operational timeline and budget required to initiate the program.

The study will utilize a diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse model, a widely used preclinical model for evaluating obesity and metabolic therapies. The research is expected to evaluate EL-32 across multiple treatment groups, including standalone administration and combination therapy with semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist widely used in weight loss therapies.

The program is designed to assess key metabolic and physiological outcomes, including:

• Changes in body weight and fat mass

• Preservation of lean muscle mass

• Glycemic and metabolic markers

• Overall body composition across treatment groups

As GLP-1 therapies continue to expand globally, researchers and clinicians have increasingly focused on the potential loss of lean body mass associated with rapid weight reduction. NorthStrive Biosciences is developing EL-32 to potentially address this emerging need by supporting fat loss while preserving muscle.

Development Timeline

With study planning now finalized, NorthStrive Biosciences anticipates the following high-level timeline:

- Study initiation: underway

- Preclinical dosing and observation period: expected to occur over the next several months

- Data analysis and CRO reporting: following completion of the study period

- Next development evaluation: results of pre-clinical study will inform potential follow-on studies and future development strategy

The results of this research are expected to provide important insights into the potential role of EL-32 as a complementary therapy alongside GLP-1 weight loss treatments.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. NorthStrive's lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

