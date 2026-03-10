SAGA Metals Corp.: SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

--Radar Project has confirmed mineralization in 31 of 31 drill holes with consistent grades and thicknesses and assays reporting up to 64.55% Fe 2 O 3 ,13.3% TiO 2 , and 0.66% V 2 O 5 --

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, highlights the strategic relevance of its 100% owned Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador, Canada, amid increasing North American focus on securing domestic and allied supply chains for titanium and vanadium - two minerals recognized for their importance in aerospace, defense and advanced industrial applications. The USA and Canada's critical minerals policy identifies both titanium and vanadium as critical minerals [1][2], and Canada has stated that the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals is intended to help secure supply chains for strategic manufacturing sectors, including aerospace and defense [2].

The Company's comments follow its March 5, 2026, news release reporting assay intercepts from 2026 drilling at the Trapper South Zone, including:

1. Hole R-0016: 50.60 m @ 52.05% Fe2O3, 7.21% TiO2, 0.375% V2O5

2. Hole R-0017: 90.01 m @ 51.86% Fe2O3, 6.76% TiO2, 0.417% V2O5



These drill intercepts are part of SAGA's ongoing maiden mineral resource estimate drill program at its Radar Critical Minerals Project, focused on the discovery of Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Ore. SAGA has completed and confirmed mineralization in 31 out of 31 drill holes with consistent grades and thicknesses and assays reporting up to 64.55% Fe 2 O 3 ,13.3% TiO 2 , and 0.66% V 2 O 5 -

"Radar is being advanced against a backdrop of growing strategic focus on North American critical mineral security," said Michael Stier, CEO of SAGA. "Titanium and vanadium are increasingly recognized for their relevance to aerospace, defense and high-performance industrial applications. As we continue to define the scale and continuity of mineralization at Radar, we believe the project has the potential to become an important Canadian exploration story tied to the long-term need for secure North American supply of these critical defense metals."

Titanium is an important raw material for a significant portion of the structural weight of many military airframes. It offers an excellent set of properties, a high strength-to-weight ratio, high strength at high temperatures, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability, making it ideal for airframe structures. Titanium sponge production is concentrated in China, Russia, and Japan, raising concerns about the North American supply.





Figure 1: Percentage of Titanium in the Structural Weight of Selected Military Aircraft (Source: Younossi, Kennedy, and Graser, 2001, updated with recent F-22 and F-35 information)

U.S. defense and national security policy has long identified titanium and vanadium as strategically important materials. Under current U.S. law, titanium and titanium alloys are specifically included within the Department of Defense ("DoD") specialty metals regime [3]. In addition, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency identifies vanadium as used in steel and in titanium-aluminum-vanadium alloys in jet engines and high-speed aircraft [4]. DoD has also funded domestic titanium capacity, including a 2023 award of $12.7 million to increase titanium powder production for defense supply chains [5]. Among modern aircraft built in the last two decades, stealth fighters dominate titanium consumption, with the F-22 and F-35 using some of the highest proportions ever seen in production combat aircraft.

Recent events have further underscored the urgency around North American critical mineral security. On March 4, 2026, Reuters reported that the Pentagon had asked members of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium for proposals related to the mining, processing or recycling of 13 critical minerals, including vanadium, with potential project funding ranging from US$100 million to more than US$500 million [6]. Reuters also reported that the Defense Logistics Agency had separately sought market information relating to additional metals for potential stockpile activity, reinforcing the broader U.S. push to expand access to strategic materials tied to defense and industrial resilience [7]. In parallel, recent market commentary published by MINING.com, citing a Sprott report, highlighted that critical minerals are increasingly being valued for their strategic importance to national security, electrification and infrastructure, contributing to what it described as an emerging commodity Supercycle [8].

SAGA believes its Radar Project is emerging at a time when governments across North America are increasingly focused on domestic and allied sources of critical mineral inputs required for advanced manufacturing, resilient supply chains and national defense readiness. The Company believes Radar's location and infrastructure, including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and airstrip in Labrador, may offer a compelling jurisdictional advantage as North American governments and manufacturers continue to prioritize stable, transparent and allied sources of strategic mineral inputs.

The U.S. government has likewise identified Vanadium as essential to national security because of its use in steel and titanium alloys for defense and aerospace applications. In its Section 232 vanadium report, the U.S. Department of Commerce stated that vanadium is required for national defense systems and recommended support for domestic vanadium production as well as the re-addition of vanadium pentoxide to the National Defense Stockpile [9].

SAGA's Radar Critical Minerals Project is currently an exploration-stage project, and the Company believes the growing body of drill results supports continued evaluation of Radar as a potential future source of titanium and vanadium-bearing mineralization within a jurisdiction increasingly relevant to North American supply chain resilience. SAGA is continuing its 2026 drilling and geological evaluation programs at the Trapper Zone as it advances toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). As reported on March 5, 2026, the Company had completed 16 drill holes totalling 3,435 metres at Trapper South in 2026, with additional assays pending.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (about 160 km²), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.

Figure 2: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill programs. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid with ground-based geophysical data, as shown.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.

Figure 3: Radar Project's prospective oxide layering zone validated over about 16 km strike length through drilling, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Radar Project Highlights:

Confirmed mineralization in 31 out of 31 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date.

drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date. Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and airstrip.

Confirmed the 16+ km oxide layering trend that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone.

that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone. Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 64.55% Fe,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5

Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing.

Analytical results have been obtained for the first two (2) diamond drill holes of the MRE drill program reinitiated in 2026, with top intercepts including: Hole R-0016: 50.60 m @ 52.05% Fe2O3, 7.21% TiO2, 0.375% V2O5 Hole R-0017: 90.01 m @ 51.86% Fe2O3, 6.76% TiO2, 0.417% V2O5

Completed sixteen (16) holes (R-0016 to R-0031) to date in 2026, with significant oxide intercepts up to 154.77 m (R-0026), predominantly semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic layering.

(R-0026), predominantly semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic layering. Multiple holes intercepted broad zones of semi-massive oxide up to 87.08 m, confirming increased oxide concentration and thickness in the southeastern anomaly.

Rhythmic banding and semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization observed consistently, aligning with prior high-grade results from Trapper North.

Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 3,435 m already completed in 2026. Hole R-0032 is in progress.

IGS has received 350 samples from R-0018, -0019 and -0020. Assays are expected within a week.





Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Sources:

https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/canadian-critical-minerals-strategy.html https://www.govinfo.gov/link/uscode/10/4863 https://www.dla.mil/Strategic-Materials/Materials/ https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3573402/dod-awards-127-million-to-increase-titanium-powder-production-for-defense-suppl/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pentagon-sought-fresh-supply-13-critical-minerals-day-before-iran-attack-2026-03-04/ https://www.mining.com/web/us-defense-department-seeks-information-to-expand-metal-stockpiles/ https://www.mining.com/critical-minerals-drive-new-commodity-supercycle-sprott/ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-11-18/pdf/2021-24957.pdf





About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 4,250 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. Uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

Cautionary Disclaimer

