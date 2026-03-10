DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Integrates AI to Healthcare To Enhance Efficiencies

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE: D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the integration of AI software within its EMR (Electronic Medical Records) system to support physicians at the point of care.

These AI-assisted functionalities include automated clinical documentation, intelligent document classification, real-time charting support, and AI-generated patient care planning. The system converts physician-patient conversations into structured notes, organizes incoming medical documents such as faxes and eDeliveries, and suggests chart entries based on visit details. It can also generate personalized care plans after appointments to support follow-up care and treatment adherence. All final clinical and prescribing decisions remain under the control of licensed healthcare providers.

Key Highlights of the Integrated AI Healthcare Solution:

AI-assisted documentation that converts patient conversations into structured visit notes within the EMR

Automated classification of incoming medical documents with AI-suggested labeling

Real-time charting support with suggested structured entries based on visit details

AI-generated post-visit care plans to support follow-up care and chronic condition management

Secure, regulatory-compliant handling of patient data to enhance workflow efficiency

Designed to support physician decision-making, not replace professional judgment

Healthcare systems worldwide are facing increasing administrative demands, rising patient volumes, and clinician burnout. By integrating these AI-driven capabilities, Datametrex aims to reduce the time physicians spend on manual documentation, enabling more focus on direct patient care while improving operational efficiency.

"Integrating AI-assisted functionality into the EMR system reflects Datametrex's commitment to leveraging practical, high-impact AI solutions", said Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex. "These capabilities provide physicians with intelligent recommendations at the point of care, enhancing efficiency and accuracy while keeping professional oversight central".

This initiative aligns with Datametrex's broader strategy of incorporating AI across high-growth sectors where intelligent automation can deliver measurable operational improvements.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

###

SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-integrates-ai-to-healthcare-to-enhance-efficiencies-1145092