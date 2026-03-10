Arthritis Foundation Announces 2026 Cycling Experiences With Three Ways to Ride and Support the Arthritis Community

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / The Arthritis Foundation is preparing for its 2026 Cycling Experiences, featuring the Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour, May 14-17, the California Coast Classic Bike Tour, Sept. 26-Oct. 3, and an expanded "Ride Your Way" option. Together, these three ways to participate give cyclists and supporters nationwide the opportunity to challenge themselves, build community and raise critical funds for the nearly 60 million adults and children in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with arthritis.

The Carolina Hills Classic returns to Asheville, North Carolina, and its originally-planned route, restoring signature experiences that were unavailable due to Hurricane Helene. The four-day tour will take riders along the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway, through Brevard - known as the "Land of Waterfalls" - and through the historic grounds of the Biltmore Estate, before extending into the Greenville, South Carolina, region, widely recognized as a premier destination for road cycling.

Now in its 26th year, the California Coast Classic remains one of the Arthritis Foundation's longest-running and most recognized fundraising events. The eight-day, 525-mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles showcases dramatic Pacific Coast scenery, including the return of the traditional Day 4 route from Big Sur to Cambria following the reopening of Highway 1 at Regent's Slide, closed since 2022 and often considered the most dramatic scenery appeal of the tour.

The Arthritis Foundation is expanding participation through "Ride Your Way," a virtual option that allows supporters to fundraise and complete miles from anywhere. Designed to remove geographic and scheduling barriers, "Ride Your Way" makes the Cycling Experience more accessible, so more individuals, and teams of family and friends can join the movement, whether they ride in Asheville, along the California coast or in their own hometown.

"The Carolina Hills Classic and California Coast Classic represent the power of movement and community in action," said Steven Taylor, president and chief executive officer of the Arthritis Foundation. "These rides bring people together from across the country to support a mission that affects millions of families, while proving that arthritis does not define what's possible."

Both events are part of the Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience, which believes that movement is medicine. Each ride is fully supported, e-bike friendly and designed to be accessible to cyclists of varying abilities, offering training resources, fundraising support, catered meals and on-route assistance. Arthritis patients and dedicated caregivers riding for loved ones are among the passionate participants.

"Whether you're riding along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, through the Carolina hills or participating virtually, every rider is part of something bigger," said Shannon Marang Cox, national senior director of the Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience. "These events are about unforgettable experiences, but they're also about fueling hope and progress for those living with arthritis."

The Arthritis Foundation also announced a new partnership with Fuel Goods, the sports nutrition marketplace designed to simplify fueling for endurance athletes. Fuel Goods CEO and Co-Founder Laura Jorgensen will serve as Mission Ambassador, while Fuel Goods will serve as the Official Fueling Partner of the Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience, providing added value to riders through discounts, on-site activations, product sampling and a co-branded online store, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

Registration details, fundraising information and Ride Your Way options for both events are available online at arthritis.org/cycling.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against arthritis - the nation's #1 cause of disability. Through groundbreaking scientific research, patient-centered programs, advocacy at all levels of government and robust community engagement, the Foundation empowers people to live their best lives while relentlessly pursuing a cure. With a presence in communities nationwide, we amplify the voices of those affected and work to drive lasting change. Learn more at arthritis.org.

About the Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience

The Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience (AFCE) believes that movement is medicine, bringing together passionate cyclists to make a difference for the 1 in 4 people in the U.S. who have arthritis. AFCE produces two premier destination fundraising bike tours that fuel the Arthritis Foundation's advocacy, scientific research and life-changing programs: the Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour and the California Coast Classic Bike Tour. It also engages cyclists through Ride Your Way, a virtual option that helps people support the Foundation by enjoying any type of riding, in any location, at any time of year. Its in-person tours are e-bike friendly and offer fully supported routes designed for cyclists of all experience levels, providing unforgettable riding experiences while making a lasting impact. The Carolina Hills Classic, held May 14-17, 2026, is a four-day road biking adventure across the Blue Ridge and Upstate regions of North and South Carolina that includes hotel lodging for all participants. The California Coast Classic, held Sept. 26-Oct. 3, 2026, is an award-winning 8-day, 525-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles along the iconic Highway 1. For more information and to register, please visit: arthritis.org/cycling.

