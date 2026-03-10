Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop LLC: Free Webinar Offers Direction and Hope to Professionals Considering a Career Change

The CE Shop explores why the real estate industry may be the answer for professionals ready to start a new chapter.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / This free webinar will help the career-curious remove the anxiety of career decision-making and give attendees the confidence and insights to move forward into real estate. The CE Shop continues its Open House Webinar Series with the latest session, So, You Want to Work in Real Estate? A Career-Changer's Guide to the Industry, open to anyone curious about the field and considering a career change.

Click to learn more and register for: So, You Want to Work in Real Estate? A Career-Changer's Guide to the Industry onWednesday, March 18 at 2 PM ET.

While sharing practical, career-changing insights to help job seekers start anew, this live, panel-style discussion will be led by presenters who made the leap into the real estate industry and are still happy they did.

They'll share answers to questions like:

  • "What skills from your past career helped you the most?"

  • "When did you start feeling confident and earn an income?"

  • "What advice would you give to career changers considering real estate?"

Live attendees get the added benefit of participating in real-time Q&A with experts and graduates from The CE Shop, as well as an exclusive promo offer to use when purchasing licensing courses. Register for this free real estate career webinar here.

Future webinars in the Open House Webinar Series will cover topics like AI & Real Estate, Building Debt-Free Real Estate Careers, and Recruiting Strategies for Brokers and Team Leaders.

Known for 100% online, self-paced and live-online courses that are state-approved, mobile-friendly, and built for busy professionals, The CE Shop has been an industry leader for over 20 years. This new webinar series comes packed with decades of expertise and timely thought leadership to help agents keep learning, keep adapting, and keep building momentum.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/free-webinar-offers-direction-and-hope-to-professionals-considering-a-career-change-1145546

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.