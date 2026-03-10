Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: SDLG's Full Range of High-End Products Debuts at the CONEXPO-CON AGG 2026

LINYI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / On March 3, 2026, the 37th Las Vegas Construction Machinery Exhibition (CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026), one of the three largest construction machinery exhibitions in the world, grandly opened at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States. At this landmark event that gathers the world's top technologies and industrial wisdom, SDLG appeared in full dress in a 2,500-square-meter joint exhibition area under the theme "Global Strength, Local Commitment." It grandly held a global new product launch conference, introducing an innovative product matrix including a full range of skid steer loaders and multifunctional all-terrain vehicles. With strong product capability and localized commitment, it demonstrated the strategic foundation of firmly advancing globalized development.

Xu Niansha, President of the China Machinery Industry Federation, Luo Junjie, Vice President; Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Industry Association, Wu Peiguo, Secretary-General; Zhou Weidong, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Construction Machinery Sub-Council; Wang Zhizhong, Chairman of Lingong Group; Wen Degang, General Manager of SDLG, and other leaders came to the site in person, together with global customers, partners, and media to witness SDLG strategic appearance facing the high-end markets of Europe and the United States.

Strategic Upgrade: From "Market Internationalization" to "Enterprise Internationalization"

At present, the global construction machinery market is undergoing profound transformation toward greening and intelligence. Deepening global layout and promoting localized operation have become the key for Chinese enterprises to build international competitiveness. SDLG's participation in this exhibition is a concentrated reflection of this strategic thinking.

SDLG General Manager Wen Degang Delivered a Speech

At the new product launch conference, Wen Degang, General Manager of SDLG pointed out that SDLG's internationalization has entered a brand-new stage - a fundamental leap from "market internationalization" to "enterprise internationalization." He emphasized that today's internationalization is far from merely selling products to the world, but requires achieving global layout and deep localized operation across the entire value chain including R&D, manufacturing, marketing, services, capital, and talent. To this end, SDLG has established an internationalization strategy of "Comprehensively Advance, Achieve Key Breakthroughs, and Build a New Landscape for SDLG's International Market." It focuses on global core markets and accelerates the construction of operational systems and efficient parts service networks covering North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific and other key markets, striving to build a global industrial ecosystem that truly integrates into local economies and achieves symbiosis and win-win cooperation with partners.

Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Industry Association, Delivered a Speech

SDLG's strategic practice has received high evaluation from industry authorities. Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Industry Association, stated that Chinese enterprises represented by SDLG are breaking through traditional competition dimensions through systematic innovation and localized operations, becoming a key force driving global industry progress. He especially pointed out that SDLG deep cultivation and layout in the North American market demonstrates the strategic determination of Chinese construction machinery enterprises moving from "going out" to "going in."

Product Implementation: Technology Driven, Precisely Responding to High-End Market Demand

The blueprint of globalization strategy requires reliable products to carry it. At this launch conference, SDLG focused on the urgent demand in North America and global markets for efficient, compact, and multifunctional equipment, launching five new products in two major series - skid steer loaders and multifunctional all-terrain vehicles - highlighting its core capabilities of "technological modernization" and "local adaptation."

New Product Launch Conference

Among the skid steer loader series, the SR800H, positioned as a "Versatile Little Whirlwind," is equipped with a closed hydrostatic transmission and bidirectional electric leveling technology, achieving precise control and rapid switching of multiple attachments. The TV1100H, known as the "All-terrain Tough Guy," adopts a tracked traveling system and vertical lifting design, possessing excellent passability in complex terrains such as mud and steep slopes. The STR1000H, known as the "Space Efficiency Master," combines an ultra-narrow body with stand-up operation, focusing on extremely narrow spaces such as orchards and greenhouses.

In terms of multifunctional all-terrain vehicles, the hybrid model U203HEV adopts a motor + battery power system and can seamlessly switch between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive during driving. The U113H is equipped with a CAT engine and hydrostatic transmission, combined with a limited-slip differential and electronically controlled differential lock, performing stably in harsh environments such as mines and mountainous areas. The launch of these two series of products is a vivid reflection of SDLG's practice of the strategy of "moderately expanding strategic emerging product lines."

Future Outlook: Deepening Localization, Leading the Sustainable Future of the Industry

This high-profile appearance in Las Vegas marks that SDLG's new globalization strategy has entered the stage of comprehensive implementation. From entering the European market through CE certification in earlier years to now declaring a full value-chain localization strategy to the world, SDLG clearly demonstrates the upgrade path from "product export" to "technology export."

Looking to the future, SDLG will continue to adhere to the brand concept of "Reliability in Action," continuously increase R&D investment, deepen forward-looking layouts in electrification and intelligence, and promote the construction of localized operation systems in major global markets. It will grow from a participant in global high-end markets into a leader in green and intelligent development of the industry, working together with global partners to jointly create a new chapter in industrial development.

About SLDG:

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG) established in 1972, is an international construction equipment manufacturer and service provider. SDLG is dedicated to the development and production of wheel loader, excavator, road machinery and its core components, SDLG products are presenting in more than 130 countries and regions after over 50 years development.

