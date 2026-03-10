Pleasant Grove, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Disruptive Advertising announced that its decade-long partnership with A Plus Garage Door Repair has helped the repair company grow from a single-market operator to a multi-state service provider.





Disruptive Advertising scaled A Plus Garage Door Repair from a single market to multi-state operations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/287927_9a6eb207f4ca594a_001full.jpg

To achieve this, Disruptive Advertising rebuilt A Plus's tracking infrastructure, optimized cost-per-lead (CPL) targets, and scaled media spend based on real-time performance data.

This phased approach began with analytics setup and campaign-level CPL benchmarking, then progressed to market expansion in regions such as Southern Utah, Las Vegas, and other U.S. service areas.

Moreover, to support growth without operational strain, paid social spend was dynamically adjusted based on technician availability and regional demand, ensuring that advertising aligned with service capacity.

"Our focus has always been on building growth systems that are sustainable, not just aggressive," said Jacob Baadsgaard, Founder and CEO of Disruptive Advertising.

"By grounding expansion decisions in real performance data and operational capacity, this partnership shows how service businesses can scale into new markets without sacrificing efficiency or profitability."

Through these changes, Disruptive Advertising helped Plus Garage Door Repair achieve:

Successful CPL model sustained across multiple regions

Geographic footprint scaled from one to five-plus markets

Increased market share without added overhead

Continuous optimization aligned with business cycles

Disruptive Advertising is a performance marketing agency focused on paid media strategy, analytics, and conversion optimization, working primarily with service-based and growth-stage businesses.

The agency has managed long-term campaigns across search and social channels to support scalable customer acquisition models.

To learn more about their services, please visit the following link: https://www.disruptiveadvertising.com

About Disruptive Advertising

Disruptive Advertising is a leading performance marketing agency based in Utah. The agency partners with brands to build accountable, scalable growth strategies through paid media, paid social, SEO, email marketing, analytics, and CRO. Its work focuses on aligning marketing execution with business goals to ensure spending drives results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287927

Source: DesignRush