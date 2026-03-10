Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project ("Hatsfield" or the "Project"), a 745-hectare Project located within the Annidale-New River lithotectonic belt of southern New Brunswick, approximately 1.8 km from the Pike Gold deposit (Inferred Resource of 214.8 Kt @ 9.60 g/t Au)1.

The Hatsfield Project combines lodgement/basal till antimony anomalies, strong historic gold soil geochemistry and polymetallic trench mineralization within a structurally favorable setting. Hatsfield was recently expanded to 745 hectares, securing full coverage of the identified Sb anomaly on the Project, the extension of the gold soil zone, structural continuity along strike, and multiple untested targets. The system remains untested by modern drilling.

John Eren, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The acquisition of the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project represents a strategic addition to our portfolio. The combination of high-level antimony anomalies, strong historic gold-in-soil results, and confirmed polymetallic mineralization within a favorable structural corridor gives us a compelling exploration opportunity in a proven mineral belt. We believe Hatsfield has the geological indicators to support a significant Au-Sb discovery."

Strategic Antimony Positioning

At Hatsfield, a 2003 New Brunswick Government till geochemical survey of the Sussex Map Area identified antimony values in the 95th-100th percentile directly on the Hatsfield Project, indicating regional enrichment (Pronk, 2003)2. The presence of elevated Antimony (Sb) values at Hatsfield is critical for several reasons:

Antimony is a key pathfinder element in orogenic gold systems.

The anomaly sits within a structural corridor known to host gold and polymetallic veins.

The anomaly trend continues eastward onto the property.

This positions Hatsfield within a potential Au-Sb structurally controlled system, similar to other gold-antimony districts globally.

Gold System Indicators

In addition to the presence of elevated Sb values at Hatsfield, a 2008 soil sampling program documented samples of up to 349ppb Au (Venugopal, 2009)3. The gold anomaly is open to the expansion across the Property. The gold anomaly spatially overlaps the Sb anomaly, reinforcing a potential Au-Sb zoned system.

Additionally, a 5-metre channel sample from the Project returned 2.41% Lead (Pb), 0.04% Copper (Cu) and 201 ppm Antimony (Sb) with grab samples returning 4.83% Pb and 0.34 g/t Gold (Au). (Minfile Morell Road)

Given the Project's proximity to the Pike Gold Deposit, the integration of elevated Sb percentile values, a gold-in-soil anomaly, and a 5-metre Pb-Sb mineralized trench supports a compelling exploration thesis targeting a structurally controlled Au-Sb-Pb-Ag hydrothermal system.

Appointment of Graham Giles, Vice President of Exploration

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Graham Giles, P.Geo, as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately. Mr. Giles brings nearly two decades of experience as an Exploration Geologist.

Mr. Giles, VP Exploration of the Company, commented, "I'm excited to join Talent Infinity at a pivotal stage of growth. Hatsfield and Silver Giant present a strong geological foundation, and I look forward to applying a disciplined, data-driven approach to advance the company's portfolio and unlock the properties' potential."

As a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia, holding a BSc in Earth and Environmental Science from the University of British Columbia and an MSc in Mineral Economics from the Curtin Graduate School of Business, Mr. Giles brings wealth of experience to the Company.

Mr. Giles, who specializes in the organization and interpretation of geological data, database oversight, GIS applications, and geologic modeling is a significant addition to the team. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in advancing exploration and development projects worldwide.

Transaction Details

To read details of the earn-in option agreement, see TICO's news release dated February 3, 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Technical Advisor to TICO, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to TICO have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

References

1 Globex Mining: Devils-Pike Property, https://globexmining.com/property/devils-pike/

2 Pronk, A.G, Allard, S. and Boldon, G.R. 2003 Color contour plot of antimony in till, Sussex map area (NTS 21H/12), New Brunswick Department of Natural Resouces. Plate 2003-19E

3Venugopal D.V, 2009 Mineral Report of work 476764: https://dnr-mrn.gnb.ca/ParisWeb/AssessmentReportSearch.aspx

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Disclaimers

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Talent Infinity, future growth potential for TICO and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TICO's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287908

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.