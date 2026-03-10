Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate Farms" or the "Company"), a vertical farming technology company with operations in Canada and the United States, today announced that it has closed on C$6,720,000 in its pre-Series B equity financing round (the "Financing"). The Financing was undertaken to support the expansion of Elevate Farm's recently acquired Fieldless Farms facility in Cornwall, Ontario to expand their mission for promoting food sovereignty, by reducing Canada's dependance on foreign imports.

The Financing will support increased production capacity, the introduction of new packaged leafy-green products, and expanded distribution with Canadian retail partners.

Elevate Farms continues to advance its mission of developing scalable indoor agriculture solutions designed to increase local food production and strengthen supply chain resilience in the fresh produce sector.

"This Financing enables us to scale production at our Cornwall facility and expand the Fieldless Farms brand with new products and additional retail partners," said Amin Jadavji, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Farms. "We believe locally produced leafy greens represent a significant opportunity to improve supply chain resilience while reducing the environmental footprint associated with long-distance food transportation."

Amin continued: "Canada imports more than 85% of its leafy greens, making it one of the largest importers of lettuce globally. Much of this produce travels over 4,500 kilometers before reaching Canadian consumers. As consumer demand for fresh, convenient and sustainably produced foods continues to grow, local indoor agriculture offers the potential to shorten supply chains while improving product freshness, thereby reducing transportation impacts as well as food waste."

Fieldless Farms products are currently available at Farm Boy and select Loblaws stores across Ontario under the Fieldless Farms, Ontario Sweets and Northern Crunch brands.

About Elevate Farms Inc.

Elevate Farms is a true disruptor in the trillion-dollar agricultural industry. Focused entirely on perishable leafy greens which typically have a 14-day shelf life and 3000+ kms of transportation and grown in water stressed areas, Elevate Farms has developed world leading autonomous farming technology recognized by NASA as a direct transfer from space research and boasts industry leading KPIs around energy efficiency and yields. With the majority of the worlds' leafy greens coming from severely water stressed areas, Elevate Farms closed loop system recaptures water utilizing 98% less of this valuable resource when compared to traditional farming. Leafy green vegetables are grown pesticide free and untouched by human hands ensuring the highest standard of food safety, with higher nutrients and extended shelf life. As a positive impact company, we endeavor to use our technology to supply fresh, local and chemical free vegetables supporting overall longevity and wellbeing.

With pipeline projects at pre-development stages in the US, Switzerland and the UAE, the company is poised to quickly become a world leader in an industry that has yet to live up to its promise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287856

Source: Elevate Farms Inc.