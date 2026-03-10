A study by Forum Ökologisch-Soziale Marktwirtschaft (FÖS), commissioned by Green Planet Energy, says electricity from gas plants could reach €0.67 ($0.78)/kWh, largely due to externalized costs, while renewable-based backups remain far cheaper. Deutschland For a built gas-fired power plant with 500?MW capacity and 1,000 full-load hours - a realistic assumption for backup operation - levelized electricity costs are around €0.192/kWh, of which €0.068/kWh covers gas, the most volatile component. Adding €100 per ton of CO2 under emissions trading raises the cost to €0.23/kWh. Including externalized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...