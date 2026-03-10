Saphyre Appoints Michael Linchitz as Global Head of Sales

Appointment strengthens global leadership team as demand accelerates for automated onboarding and operational readiness across financial markets

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., the leading pre-trade through-post-trade platform providing faster trade-readiness and settlement cycles for the world's largest financial institutions, announced the appointment of Michael Linchitz as Global Head of Sales. In this role, Linchitz will lead Saphyre's global revenue strategy, expand client adoption across buy-side, sell-side, and custodial institutions, and support the company's continued growth as demand accelerates for scalable automation across financial markets.

Linchitz joins Saphyre with nearly two decades of experience in financial services and financial technology, where he has worked closely with leading global institutions to modernize operations, strengthen data governance, and unlock measurable business value through automation, analytics, and intelligent workflow transformation.

Prior to joining Saphyre, Linchitz held multiple senior sales leadership roles at Xceptor, most recently serving as Head of Sales, Americas, where he led regional growth initiatives and strategic client engagement. He previously held senior financial-services sales and account leadership roles at InterSystems, Kong, SunGard Financial Systems and FIS, supporting enterprise transformation initiatives across capital markets and banking organizations.

"Michael's appointment reflects Saphyre's continued focus on scaling global client adoption and strengthening our go-to-market execution across financial institutions," said Gabino Roche, CEO and Founder of Saphyre. "His leadership and deep capital markets experience position us to accelerate revenue growth and deliver measurable value to clients as demand for intelligent automation continues to not only rise, but become a necessity within our space."

Linchitz added, "I'm excited to join Saphyre at such a pivotal moment of growth for the company and the industry. Financial institutions are increasingly focused on accelerating onboarding and achieving true operational readiness across counterparties and markets. Saphyre's platform uniquely delivers on these exact priorities, and I look forward to working with our clients and global teams to scale adoption, expand revenue opportunities, and strengthen strategic relationships that have an immediate and meaningful business impact."

Linchitz's appointment reflects Saphyre's continued investment in strengthening its global leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth. As client demand accelerates across buy-side, sell-side, and custodial markets, this leadership expansion reinforces Saphyre's commitment to scaling revenue, deepening client engagement, and delivering intelligent automation that enables firms to become operationally ready to trade faster and with greater confidence.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

