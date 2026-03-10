Collective Metals Inc: Collective Metals Confirms Anomalous Uranium and High-Grade Rare Earth Element Mineralization up to 9.83% TREO at Surface on the Rocas Project

Highlights:

Uranium and High-Grade REE Mineralization at Surface : Significant REE mineralization grades associated with varying uranium concentrations of uranium hosted in outcrop and boulder grab samples has been confirmed across the Project, including a newly identified pegmatite outcrop with assay results up to 9.83% TREO* and 0.016% U3O8 in grab sample. Uranium assays from outcrop and boulder grab samples range across the Project from 0.007% to 0.409% U3O8.

: Significant REE mineralization grades associated with varying uranium concentrations of uranium hosted in outcrop and boulder grab samples has been confirmed across the Project, including a newly identified pegmatite outcrop with assay results up to 9.83% TREO* and 0.016% U3O8 in grab sample. Uranium assays from outcrop and boulder grab samples range across the Project from 0.007% to 0.409% U3O8. Discovery of New Radioactive Showings: Scintillometer prospecting conducted in the fall of 2025 uncovered previously undocumented radioactive occurrences across the Project in rock types favorable for uranium and REE mineralization. 1

Scintillometer prospecting conducted in the fall of 2025 uncovered previously undocumented radioactive occurrences across the Project in rock types favorable for uranium and REE mineralization. Ongoing Exploration: The inaugural diamond drill program at the Project is scheduled to commence in March 2026 and will begin testing high-priority zones along the main 7.5-kilometre magnetic low and EM conductive corridor, which coincides with gravity lows, cross-cutting structures, and several uranium and REE occurrences.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 - (the "Company" or "Collective") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025 exploration program on the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("Standard").

The Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and other zones of interest on the Project during the fall of 2025 (Figure 1). Multiple areas of strong radioactivity were identified, and assay results confirmed anomalous uranium mineralization across the Project. In addition, significant Rare Earth Element ("REE") mineralization was identified, with concentrations reaching high-grade Total Rare Earth Element Oxides plus Yttrium ("TREO*") thresholds.

Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented "Confirming high-grade REE mineralization up to 9.83% TREO* at surface alongside widespread uranium across Rocas significantly enhances the Project's discovery potential. As we mobilize for our inaugural drill program, Rocas stands out as a highly prospective, shallow uranium target in the Athabasca Basin."





Figure 1. Regional map of the Rocas Project. The Project is located 75 kilometres southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914.

2025 Prospecting Program - Geochemical Assay Results

From September 30 to October 8, 2025, the Standard Uranium technical team completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to verify results from historical uranium showings at surface on the Project (Figure 2). Prospecting confirmed multiple uraniferous outcrops and boulders across the Project, including areas proximal to historical showing SMDI #5781 (0.195% and 0.054% U3O8).² Uranium concentrations of up to 0.409% U3O8 were obtained from outcrop exposures and boulder surface showings. In addition to discovering previously undocumented radioactive anomalies, the program confirmed significant REE mineralization on the Project in both outcrop and boulders, with several samples returning high grades exceeding 1.0% TREO* (Table 1).

A total of 16 outcrop and boulder grab samples were submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, SK - an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory - for whole-rock, uranium, and REE geochemical analysis. Uranium and TREO* results from the 16 radioactive samples are summarized below in Table 1. Oxide TREO* values in Table 1 represent the total amount of rare earth element oxides in the lanthanide series plus the chemically similar element yttrium (Y2O3). Parts per million ("ppm") values were converted to oxide weight percent (wt.%) using the applicable conversion factor for each REE oxide and then summed.3

Table 1. Rocas 2025 Prospecting Uranium and TREO* Geochemical Assays

Sample Easting Northing Type Uranium (partial, ppm) U 3 0 8 (wt. %) TREO* (wt. %) 244979 418828 6277517 Outcrop 15 0.007 1.354 244980 418817 6277511 Outcrop 313 0.016 9.833 244982 416008 6273824 Outcrop 1,150 0.133 0.056 245452 416111 6274171 Outcrop 1.88 <0.001 0.977 245454 416715 6274656 Outcrop 1,670 0.195 0.085 245455 416131 6274349 Outcrop <1 0.007 1.129 245456 416716 6274650 Outcrop 447 0.054 0.066 244977 415588 6273417 Boulder 817 0.095 0.044 244978 415596 6273419 Boulder 1,010 0.135 0.061 244981 416011 6273821 Boulder 1,930 0.224 0.09 244983 415599 6273421 Boulder 1,960 0.218 0.066 244984 415577 6273410 Boulder 2,350 0.266 0.068 244985 415574 6273404 Boulder 1,000 0.112 0.109 244986 415542 6273389 Boulder 3,760 0.409 0.084 245451 416025 6273845 Boulder 261 0.033 0.055 245453 416035 6274153 Boulder 64 0.048 4.589





Figure 2. Geochemical Highlights from the 2025 Prospecting Program at the Rocas Project.

Rocas 2026 Exploration

The Company recently announced its plans to complete the first ever drill program on the Project in March 2026 to begin testing high-priority zones along the main 7.5 kilometre magnetic low/EM conductive corridor, which is host to several uranium showings and has remained un-drill tested to date.

In 2025, the Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. to carry out a high-resolution ground gravity survey over the Rocas Project4, while Convolutions Geoscience Corporation has completed subsequent processing, interpretation, and modelling of the gravity data. The ground gravity survey identified several gravity low anomalies coincident with historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, and cross-cutting fault zones along the known conductive exploration trends on the Project. Gravity lows in this geological setting are often associated with reduced rock density which may indicate alteration zones associated with uranium.

Airborne EM surveys conducted in 2017 defined conductive trends on the Project west of and sub-parallel to the Key Lake Road shear zone, corresponding with favourable metasedimentary basement lithologies. Multiple parallel conductors indicate structural widening of the trend, and offsets and termination points indicate important subsidiary cross-cutting structures. Additionally, a 2007 field sampling program identified lakebed geochemical anomalies that statistically rank as greater than 95th percentile U, Co, V, and Zn along the conductor corridor, including high U/Th ratios5-

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Positioned proximal to the margin of the Athabasca Basin, Rocas boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal glacial till cover. Historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, returned values ranging from 587 ppm U (SN85073) up to 0.498 wt.% U 3 O 8 (SN23901) and have never been drill tested2-

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium Ltd. ("Standard") and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Radioactive samples were tested using the ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. Samples chosen for REE analysis were tested using the REE2 package by ICP-MS. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U 3 O 8 assay (reported in wt.%). SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

REE oxide conversion factors3 were verified using the following formulas:

Convert REE (Rare Earth Element) ppm to REO (Rare Earth Oxide): REO % = (ppm / Atomic Weight of REE) * (Molecular Weight of REO / 10,000).

Element-to-oxide conversion factor: Molecular weight of the oxide / atomic weight of the element. For oxides with more than one metal cation, account for the number of cations in the formula.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "off-scale".

The Company considers REE mineralization with concentrations greater that 1.0 wt.% TREO* to be "high-grade".

References

1 Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-strong-radioactivity-at-surface-during-successful-exploration-program-at-the-rocas-uranium-project/

2 SMDI# 5781: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/5781 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00726: Millenmin Ventures Inc. and Inner Mongolia Minerals (Canada) Ltd., 2013

3 https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors

4 Standard Uranium Acquires Umbra and Sable Uranium Projects and Completes Geophysical Surveys on Rocas and Atlantic Projects, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-acquires-umbra-and-sable-uranium-projects/

5 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0032: Forum Uranium Corp., 2007

About Collective Metals

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in critical and precious metals exploration in North America.

The Company's Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U 3 O 8 1. Notably, none of the historical uranium occurrences have been drill-tested.

Social Media

@COMT_metals Collective Metals Inc Collective Metals Inc

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Christopher Huggins

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-968-4844

E: chris@collectivemetalsinc.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Collective, future growth potential for Collective and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of lithium and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Collective's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; potential benefits of conducting the Program; the completion of the Program on the Project in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of lithium and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a7b3244-2eaf-4284-9024-2ff4b38efe2e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a209684f-02e0-4cee-8fe3-92630a56583f