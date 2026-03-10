Templafy Limited: Templafy Issued Patent for Document Generation Technologies

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the leading AI-powered document generation platform that enables professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency, today announces the issuance of the company's first patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. U.S. Patent No.12,572,733 helps protect various underlying technologies on which Templafy's AI-powered document generation platform is built.

While many AI tools focus on generating text and images, they stop short of producing usable, enterprise-ready documents that consistently meet standards for brand, structure, and compliance, leaving organizations with uncontrolled slides and output. Templafy addresses this gap by uniting generative AI with rules-based automation and enterprise data through a single document compilation engine. This enables professionals to prompt AI agents to produce customer-ready, high-quality documents aligned with enterprise requirements in minutes.

Arjen Hartog, Director of Product Management & Managing Director at Templafy, comments: "Our patented features help support capabilities of our system that combine the creative lift of AI with rules-based automation, so that high-value documents are assembled according to approved structure, business rules, and brand logic. For professionals, this means they can move from a prompt to a polished, business-ready document faster, without spending time fixing layout, amending formatting, or running the risk that required components are left out. Not only do they gain efficiency, but also the confidence that the output is accurate, compliant, on-brand and high-quality."

With centralized control embedded into document creation, key elements - from titles and fonts to disclaimers and imagery - are automatically placed and formatted according to approved templates, business rules, and brand logic. This reduces rework, lowers risk, and helps teams create high-value documents such as proposals, reports, and presentations faster, without sacrificing quality or compliance.

Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy, adds: "This patent reflects recent innovative solutions that are based on our company's decade-long dedication to solving the challenges of enterprise document creation, where brand standards, compliance requirements, and accuracy can't be optional. As businesses scale AI adoption, trust becomes the differentiator, which comes at a huge cost. We're committed to ensuring AI accelerates document creation and creates repeatable processes, without sacrificing the quality, consistency and accuracy these organizations depend on, delivering true ROI."

This announcement comes as Templafy also launches its free AI PowerPoint generator , giving professionals the ability to take their ideas from prompt to a complete client proposal deck in minutes. This first phase of the launch is demonstrating AI generation with guardrails, including standardized layouts and centrally controlled storylines.

Notes to editors

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading AI-powered document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our approach uses AI agents to apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation, to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, Templafy simplifies document workflows, reducing risk and ensuring high-quality and confidence in the documents that matter most. More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders like KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they'd typically spend on repetitive content - like creating proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports - allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com