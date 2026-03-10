Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
10.03.2026 13:24 Uhr
Pixi Beauty Introduces Vitamin-C CremeSerum, a 2-in-1 Brightening Serum-Moisturizer Hybrid

As Mintel reports that 29% of women have switched to multifunctional skincare, Pixi Beauty introduces Vitamin-C CremeSerum, a 2-in-1 serum-moisturizer hybrid delivering vitamin C brightening and hydration.

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare routines continue to evolve toward simplified, results-driven formats as consumers look for products that combine multiple benefits in a single step. Mintel reports that 29% of women have switched to multifunctional skincare products as part of a growing "less is more" approach to beauty routines.

Pixi Beauty Introduces Vitamin-C CremeSerum

Responding to this shift toward streamlined skincare, Pixi Beauty introduces Vitamin-C CremeSerum, a 2-in-1 hybrid formula that delivers the brightening power of a serum together with the hydration of a moisturizer. Available now at PixiBeauty.com and select retailers.

A Smarter Approach to Daily Brightening

Vitamin-C CremeSerum features advanced 3D encapsulation technology, with vitamin C moisture pearls suspended in a hydrating serum base. This format helps protect ingredient potency while supporting consistent delivery with each application.

The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling smooth, refreshed and hydrated.

A Glow-Supporting Ingredient Trio

The formula combines three key ingredients chosen to support brighter-looking skin.

• Vitamin C helps improve the appearance of dullness and enhance visible radiance.
• Niacinamide supports the look of a more even complexion while helping reinforce the skin barrier.
• Ferulic acid provides antioxidant support to help defend against environmental stressors.

Together these ingredients help skin appear more luminous and hydrated without heaviness.

Designed for Real Life

Pixi developed Vitamin-C CremeSerum with everyday routines in mind. The hybrid format simplifies skincare by combining the benefits of two essential steps into one formula that easily fits into both morning and evening routines.

"Great skin doesn't have to mean a long routine," says Petra Strand, Founder of Pixi. "For more than 26 years I've focused on creating products that work with real life routines. Vitamin-C CremeSerum brings together the brightening power of vitamin C with hydration so achieving healthy-looking glowing skin feels simple."

How to Use

• Morning: Apply to clean skin as your serum and moisturizer in one step. Follow with SPF, such as Pixi On-the-Glow Shield SPF 50.
• Evening: Apply to clean skin as your final skincare step to help replenish hydration overnight while supporting a brighter-looking complexion.

Media Contact: media@pixibeauty.com

Pixi Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930295/Pixi_Beauty_Vitamin_C_CremeSerum.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813000/5855652/Pixi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pixi-beauty-introduces-vitamin-c-cremeserum-a-2-in-1-brightening-serum-moisturizer-hybrid-302709446.html

