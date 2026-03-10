Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 14:24
64,24 Euro
-0,17 % -0,11
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0165,2314:31
0,0000,00014:30
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 13:30 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

V2X, Inc.: V2X Extends Strategic Partnership with General Motors to Deliver Advanced Technical Training Nationwide

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announces the extension of its longstanding partnership with General Motors (NYSE: GM), underscoring a continued commitment to technical excellence and workforce development across GM's nearly 4,000 U.S. dealerships. Under this multi-year contract, valued at over $100 million and now extended through 2030, V2X will continue to design, deliver, and evaluate comprehensive technical training for all GM Service Technicians.

The partnership includes operation of the flagship GM Technical Training Center in Troy, MI, supporting GM's renowned World Class Technician certification program. The program consistently exceeds industry standards. V2X Professional Services (VPS) plays an integral role in ensuring a steady pipeline of highly qualified technicians.

Now in its 26th year, the GM Service Technical College, in collaboration with V2X, trains more than 40,000 Service Technicians and Apprentices annually. The curriculum is continually updated to address emerging technologies and evolving vehicle model requirements, ensuring GM's technician workforce is prepared to uphold the brand's promise of exceptional customer service.

"The partnership with GM exemplifies the power of aligning technical training with a company's evolving needs," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our work with GM has been pivotal in driving our growth across the commercial, government, and military technical training markets. Every day, we strive to earn and uphold GM's trust in V2X."

This ongoing collaboration is founded on a shared commitment to innovation in learning methods and training media. As a result, GM consistently leads the industry in the quality of facilities and resources dedicated to training, while achieving top-tier customer satisfaction ratings.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
719-637-5773

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.