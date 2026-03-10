Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ZAV | ISIN: US6036932019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Q40
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 13:01
14,300 Euro
+60,67 % +5,400
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINK THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,60014:31
13,30013,80014:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARQ
ARQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARQ INC1,880-30,37 %
GARDEN STAGE LIMITED34,9700,00 %
MINK THERAPEUTICS INC14,300+60,67 %
SCISPARC LTD5,5250,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.