In the Green - Premarket Gainers

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) - up 71% at $17.92 Trailblazer Holdings, Inc. (TBMC) - up 15% at $11.49 Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) - up 15% at $10.51 Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) - up 13% at $3.55 JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) - up 8% at $20.00 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - up 8% at $5.74 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) - up 7% at $4.52 LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) - up 6% at $3.31 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - up 6% at $2.66 Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) - up 6% at $2.58

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Garden Stage Limited (GSIW) - down 34% at $21.82 Arq, Inc. (ARQ) - down 26% at $2.34 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 18% at $4.59 FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) - down 17% at $10.40 Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) - down 14% at $2.12 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - down 13% at $2.95 PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) - down 7% at $30.37 Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (SEG) - down 6% at $20.50 Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) - down 6% at $5.49 Kohl's Corporation (KSS) - down 5% at $14.00

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX