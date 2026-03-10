BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) - up 71% at $17.92
- Trailblazer Holdings, Inc. (TBMC) - up 15% at $11.49
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) - up 15% at $10.51
- Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) - up 13% at $3.55
- JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) - up 8% at $20.00
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - up 8% at $5.74
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) - up 7% at $4.52
- LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) - up 6% at $3.31
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - up 6% at $2.66
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) - up 6% at $2.58
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Garden Stage Limited (GSIW) - down 34% at $21.82
- Arq, Inc. (ARQ) - down 26% at $2.34
- SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 18% at $4.59
- FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) - down 17% at $10.40
- Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) - down 14% at $2.12
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - down 13% at $2.95
- PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) - down 7% at $30.37
- Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (SEG) - down 6% at $20.50
- Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) - down 6% at $5.49
- Kohl's Corporation (KSS) - down 5% at $14.00
