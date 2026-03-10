SS Innovations Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the "Company" or "SS Innovations") (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The Company also filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Overview

Revenue increased 79.1% to $14.5 million from $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross margin of 43.9% compared to 48.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit rose 60.7% to $6.4 million from $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss of $2.5 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 40, up 81.8% from 22 installations in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up 48.1% from 27 installations in the third quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Overview

Revenue increased 105.7% to $42.5 million from $20.6 million in 2024.

Gross margin expanded to 46.0% from 40.9% in 2024.

Gross profit rose 131.2% to $19.5 million from $8.5 million in 2024.

Net loss of $12.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $19.2 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in 2024.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 103, up 119.1% from 47 installations in 2024.

As of December 31, 2025

Long-term debt of $0.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.2 million, excluding restricted cash.

SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 168 across ten countries and cumulative surgeries reached 7,885, including 120 telesurgeries, 390 cardiac procedures and 121 pediatric surgeries.



CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, "In the fourth quarter of 2025, we achieved strong growth in SSi Mantra installations, procedures and revenues, capping off a successful year for SS Innovations. Among our accomplishments in 2025, we gained significant share of the surgical robotics market in India, expanded into new global geographies, and progressed along the regulatory pathways required for entering the United States and European Union markets. We also continued to pioneer robotic telesurgery, attaining multiple new procedure milestones and unveiling cutting-edge innovations such as the Tele Surgeon Console and MantraM mobile robotic telesurgery unit. Finally, the uplisting of our shares to Nasdaq has enhanced market awareness of our growth story and expanded our audience of potential investors."

Dr. Srivastava continued, "After quarter-end we completed a private placement of common stock, which brings us new long-term oriented institutional investors and approximately $18.6 million of gross proceeds aimed to fuel SS Innovations' growth in 2026 and beyond. Significant insider participation in this financing reflects our strong confidence in SS Innovations' future. We will continue to invest in enhancements to our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and expand our capacity to lead the vast Indian market, penetrate underserved global geographies, and prepare for our entry into the United States and European Union. We anticipate that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will complete its review of our 510(k) premarket notification for the SSi Mantra by mid-2026. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification for the SSi Mantra, which we believe we can also obtain this year. In conclusion, we expect continuing strong growth in 2026 as we deploy the SSi Mantra in existing and new markets, increasing access to world-class surgical robotic care."

Select Business Highlights in Fourth Quarter 2025

On November 6, 2025, the Company announced the successful completion of the first telesurgery performed with the SSi Mantra Tele Surgeon Console.

On December 5, 2025, the Company submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, covering multiple indications including general, urological, colorectal, gynecological and cardiac surgeries.



Subsequent Events

On January 6, 2026, the Company announced the development of five new 5-millimeter surgical instruments for clinical use across multiple specialties, including pediatric, cardiac, and head and neck surgery, among other procedures involving smaller anatomical structures.

On March 9, 2026, the Company announced the completion of a private placement of its common stock, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds before deducting offering expenses, to support growth initiatives. In the offering, the Company offered and sold a total of 5,774,839 shares of common stock consisting of: an aggregate of 1,300,006 shares of common stock at an average price of $4.00 per share to certain of the Company's directors and executive officers, or a total of approximately $5.2 million; and an aggregate of 4,474,833 shares of common stock at $3.00 per share, or approximately $13.4 million cumulatively, to non-affiliate investors.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

Category Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Variance Percentage System sales $7,735,005 $13,364,153 $5,629,148 72.8- Instrument sales 282,332 844,279 561,947 199.0- Warranty sales 80,769 316,771 236,002 292.2- Lease income 18,087 9,280 (8,807) (48.7)% Total revenue $8,116,193 $14,534,483 $6,418,290 79.1- SSi Mantra installations 22 40 18 81.8- Cumulative installed base1 65 168 103 158.5- SSi Mantra surgeries 610 1,828 1,218 199.7- Cumulative surgeries1 2,759 7,885 5,126 185.8-

1 at period end





Category 2024 2025 Variance Percentage System sales $19,457,767 $38,353,048 $18,895,281 97.1% Instrument sales 942,548 3,183,757 2,241,209 237.8% Warranty sales 177,518 877,033 699,515 394.1% Lease income 71,695 70,909 (786) (1.1)% Total revenue $20,649,528 $42,484,747 $21,835,219 105.7% SSi Mantra installations 47 103 56 119.1- SSi Mantra surgeries 2,139 5,087 2,948 137.8-

About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary "SSi Mantra" surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of "SSi Mudra" surgical instruments, which support a variety of robotic surgical procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company's website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra

The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "will," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "could," "seek," "designed," "potential," "forecast," "target," "objective," "goal," or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations' future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

kahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

T: (212) 836-9608

dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:

RooneyPartners LLC

Kate Barrette

T: (212) 223-0561

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Audited)



As of December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 3,206,406 - 466,500 Restricted cash 5,937,650 5,838,508 Accounts receivable, net 12,398,542 4,466,047 Inventory, net 17,064,002 10,206,898 Prepaids and other current assets 10,194,059 6,438,338 Total Current Assets 48,800,659 27,416,291 Property, plant, and equipment, net 9,100,546 5,385,955 Right of use asset 2,754,020 2,623,880 Deferred tax assets, net 533,727 - Accounts receivable, net 8,566,654 3,299,032 Restricted cash 458,964 318,527 Prepaids and other non current assets 4,011,647 3,341,528 Total Assets - 74,226,217 - 42,385,213 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Bank overdraft facility - 11,442,948 - 7,994,906 Notes payable - 7,450,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 579,169 409,518 Accounts payable 5,127,193 2,312,382 Deferred revenue 3,266,686 1,278,602 Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 5,825,702 1,884,814 Total Current Liabilities 26,241,698 21,330,222 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,337,697 2,349,118 Deferred Revenue 7,139,807 5,173,953 Other non current liabilities 288,764 74,817 Total Liabilities - 36,007,966 - 28,928,110 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 194,165,141 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 19,416 17,157 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,022,660 - (749,625 - Additional paid in capital 95,111,511 56,952,200 Capital reserve 899,917 899,917 Accumulated deficit (55,789,934 - (43,662,547 - Total stockholders' equity 38,218,251 13,457,103 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 74,226,217 - 42,385,213

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Audited)



For the three

months ended

December 31,

2025 For the three

months ended

December 31,

2024 REVENUES System sales 13,364,153 7,735,005 Instruments sale 844,279 282,332 Warranty sale 316,771 80,769 Lease income 9,280 18,087 Total revenue - 14,534,483 - 8,116,193 Cost of revenue (8,157,430 - (4,147,202 - GROSS PROFIT 6,377,053 3,968,991 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 1,390,826 761,937 Stock compensation expense 2,023,433 2,338,887 Depreciation and amortization expense 309,491 145,926 Selling, general and administrative expense 3,388,300 2,560,927 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 7,112,050 5,807,677 Loss from operations (734,997 - (1,838,686 - OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (335,296 - (292,954 - Interest and other income, net 364,566 208,249 TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 29,270 (84,705 - LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (705,727 - (1,923,391 - Income tax expense 1,765,653 - NET LOSS - (2,471,380 - - (1,923,391 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS - (2,471,380 - - (1,923,391 - OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation loss (685,735 - (385,368 - Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (48,444 - (24,086 - RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS: Retirement Benefit (net of tax) 1,433 - Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit 14,912 - TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (717,834 - (409,454 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - (3,189,214 - - (2,332,845 -

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Audited)



For The Year Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 REVENUES System sales 38,353,048 19,457,767 Instruments sale 3,183,757 942,548 Warranty sale 877,033 177,518 Lease income 70,909 71,695 Total revenue - 42,484,747 - 20,649,528 Cost of revenue (22,940,492 - (12,197,162 - GROSS PROFIT 19,544,255 8,452,366 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 3,685,840 2,491,771 Stock compensation expense 8,128,103 14,342,784 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,075,907 436,005 Selling, general and administrative expense 14,848,439 10,157,768 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 27,738,289 27,428,328 Loss from operations (8,194,034 - (18,975,962 - OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (1,108,637 - (973,235 - Interest and other income, net 1,141,724 798,000 TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 33,087 (175,235 - LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,160,947 - (19,151,197 - Income tax expense 3,966,440 - NET LOSS - (12,127,387 - - (19,151,197 - Net loss per share - basic and diluted - (0.06 - - (0.11 - Weighted average - basic shares 190,009,159 170,847,444 Weighted average - diluted shares 198,699,461 181,203,673 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS - (12,127,387 - - (19,151,197 - OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Foreign currency translation loss (1,225,696 - (539,900 - Retirement Benefit (68,809 - (14,226 - RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS: Retirement Benefit 1,433 - Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit 20,037 - TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (1,273,035 - (554,126 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - (13,400,422 - - (19,705,323 -