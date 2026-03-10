Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Preliminary Full Year 2025 Results

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today reported select preliminary, unaudited financial results and operational highlights for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary Full Year 2025 Financial & Subsequent Operational Highlights

Revenue approximately doubled year-over-year to approximately $7.5 million. The Company believes this performance demonstrates the scalability of its business model and validates its targeted M&A strategy.

Strategic M&A driving one of the largest laser product offerings in the nation. Through targeted acquisitions, including the integration of Beamer Laser Marking Systems, the Company has significantly expanded its product portfolio to one of the most comprehensive laser equipment offerings available from a single domestic provider.

Backlog increased to approximately $2.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to approximately $1.0 million at the end of the prior year (management estimate), reflecting growing demand across the Company's diversified end markets and providing enhanced visibility into 2026 revenue.

Operations consolidation expected to improve the bottom line by approximately $1 million annually following the successful integration of the Michigan and Orlando manufacturing operations into the Company's state-of-the-art Lake Mary, Florida facility. The consolidation eliminated overlapping functions and reduced facility, utilities, and maintenance costs, which the Company expects will support improved gross profit and operating leverage compared to prior year.

Reorganized and optimized capital structure by eliminating approximately $4.1 million in convertible debt and extinguished variable conversion warrants - further strengthened through the Company's recent capital rais significantly reducing interest expense, flattening the cap table, and positioning Laser Photonics to allocate more capital to growth investments rather than debt service.

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "2025 was a transformative year for Laser Photonics from both a financial and operational perspective. We more than doubled revenue, consolidated our manufacturing footprint, expanded our customer base across high-value verticals, and strengthened our balance sheet. These preliminary results reflect the early returns on our disciplined acquisition and integration strategy and our focus on financial improvement. We exited 2025 with a larger backlog, a leaner cost structure, and meaningfully less debt, which together improve our earnings power and cash generation potential. With this stronger financial profile, we believe that we are well positioned to reinvest in scalable growth initiatives and to accelerate our trajectory heading into 2026."

Tupuola continued: "As we look forward, our priorities are clear: drive higher-margin growth in our core industrial and defense platforms, fully realize the cost and efficiency benefits of our consolidation, and selectively pursue acquisitions that can be integrated into our operating model and enhance long-term shareholder value. The financial and structural progress we made in 2025 we believe provides a solid foundation to execute on these goals."

By aligning these strategic initiatives with its strengthened balance sheet, growing backlog, and more efficient cost structure, Laser Photonics aims to continue improving its financial performance and creating long-term value for shareholders.

The preliminary results presented above are based on internal, unaudited figures and are subject to completion of the Company's financial closing and audit procedures. Actual results may differ materially from the preliminary estimates. The Company expects to report its full audited financial results in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expected preliminary financial results, anticipated cost savings, planned growth initiatives, and strategic objectives for 2026. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited and subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results when finalized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impacts of federal government funding disruptions, shutdowns, and policy changes on our contracts, operations, and capital-raising activities; (ii) the risks and challenges associated with successfully integrating the Beamer Laser Marking Systems acquisition and realizing expected synergies; (iii) our ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and achieve the anticipated benefits from our operational consolidation; (iv) the ability to realize anticipated cash savings and margin improvements; (v) the competitive environment in the industrial and defense laser markets; (vi) general economic conditions and their impact on customer demand; (vii) our ability to successfully develop, commercialize and market new products, including the LSAD system; and (viii) the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" section in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our business. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or regulation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

