The Metals Royalty Company to Host Corporate Webinar on March 16, 2026 Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Direct Listing

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. ("TMCR" or the "Company"), a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization, today announced that it will host a corporate webinar on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time ahead of the Company's planned Nasdaq direct listing.

Brian Paes-Braga, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will provide a corporate overview and discuss the Company's strategic vision, recent milestones and growth opportunities. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

To participate in the webinar, interested parties are invited to register using the details below:

The Metals Royalty Company - Corporate Webinar

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: 1-877-407-3982

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755370&tp_key=da9d8f62c4

Investors are encouraged to send questions to the Company's investor relations firm, MZ Group, at TMCR@mgroup.us. For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast replay will be available at the link above.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

TMCR is focused on deploying capital to fortify America's mineral security and re-industrialization. It supports domestic industry growth across energy, defense, and the broader critical minerals value chain through the acquisition and management of royalties, streams, and similar structured interests. The Company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. The Company is anchored by a 2.0% gross overriding royalty on the NORI polymetallic deposit operated by TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC). To learn more, please visit themetalsroyaltyco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic vision, growth opportunities and future plans. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks described in TMCR's filings with the SEC including the Registration Statement filed on February 27, 2026. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

+1 (949) 259-4987

TMCR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

