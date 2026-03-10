Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Receives $15.8 Million Initial Order, Part of $30 Million Demining Program Secured by 4M Defense in Israel

Contract includes the potential for an additional $30 million in follow-on phases over the coming years, representing up to $60 million program value

4M Defense will utilize its advanced autonomous robotic systems, aerial drones, and advanced sensing technologies to demine 740 acres along the Israel-Syria border

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary 4M Defense has received the first operational order under the previously announced large-scale multi-year demining program in Israel.

The initial order, valued at approximately $15.8 million, marks the first phase of execution under the national land-clearance initiative awarded to 4M Defense following a competitive tender valued at over $30 million. The project will be implemented based on defined milestones, with an initial execution period of up to three years and includes options for extensions and scope expansion as the program progresses.

The contract also includes the potential for up to an additional $30 million in follow-on phases over the coming years, effectively doubling the total potential value of the program as additional project phases are authorized.

"We are pleased to begin execution of this important national demining project and to see the first order issued under the program," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Large-scale land clearance operations are increasingly benefiting from advanced robotics, autonomous systems, and aerial mapping technologies that improve safety and efficiency. This program highlights how innovative technologies can transform demining operations while addressing complex security and environmental challenges. We believe the capabilities developed by 4M Defense position Ondas to support similar initiatives globally."

The program focuses on clearing legacy minefields and unexploded ordnance across areas along the Israel-Syria border, covering approximately 3,000 dunams (approximately 740 acres) of hazardous terrain. The project will utilize autonomous robotic systems, aerial drones, and advanced sensing technologies to map, detect, and safely neutralize explosive threats while significantly reducing risk to personnel.

"Smart demining technologies are transforming the way governments approach land-clearance missions," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "By combining robotics, drone-based mapping, and advanced sensor technologies, we are able to significantly accelerate the surveying and reduction of hazardous areas while improving safety for operational teams. This project demonstrates the value of integrating autonomous technologies into critical national infrastructure and security programs."

4M Defense specializes in advanced smart demining solutions, integrating robotics, drones, sensors, and AI-driven data analysis to accelerate the detection and clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnance. The company's technology-driven approach enables the rapid surveying and reduction of contaminated land while minimizing risk to personnel and improving operational efficiency.

The project also supports Ondas' broader strategy to expand its autonomous systems capabilities across the full lifecycle of border and national security operations, including aerial surveillance, counter-drone defense, robotics-enabled ground operations, and post-conflict land clearance. Through its expanding portfolio of technologies and strategic acquisitions, Ondas is building an integrated autonomous platform designed to address evolving global defense and security challenges. Successful execution of the current phase may lead to additional project orders and expanded scope as the program progresses over the coming years.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For?Sentrycs:?www.sentrycs.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion:?www.apeiro-motion.com,?LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements? ???

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts ???

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.??

888-657-2377??

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.?

Escalate PR??

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes??

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.??

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-receives-15.8-million-initial-order-part-of-30-million-demi-1145549