SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Scaling Tech-Enabled Rainwater Harvesting for Verified Water Positive Outcomes

Scaling Tech-Enabled Rainwater Harvesting for Verified Water Positive Outcomes

Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 8:30 AM PST (11:30 AM EST)

Join SCS Global Services for an in-depth look at how rainwater harvesting has evolved from a niche sustainability initiative into a scalable water stewardship solution. Rainwater is a renewable resource, and harvesting it turns a variable local flow into a usable supply when designed with adequate storage, demand matching, digital tech, and basin context in mind. When designed effectively, these systems reduce reliance on stressed water sources, mitigate runoff and flooding, and create climate-resilient local supply.

Deployed strategically across portfolios, rainwater harvesting becomes a repeatable tool for managing water risk and strengthening basin resilience. Through the partnership of rainwater implementation experts, Heart Water and water project development platform, Aqua Positive, companies can design high-impact projects that deliver shared value, benefiting both business operations and surrounding communities.

As scrutiny of these water claims increases, impact must be measurable and defensible. Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA) provides a transparent, standardized method to quantify, attribute, and compare water benefits across projects and geographies. Independent verification by SCS Global Services transforms water stewardship investments into credible, disclosure-ready evidence that supports robust, auditable water-positive claims.

Featured Speakers:

William Sarni ( Earth Finance )

An expert on the evolving water finance and disclosure landscape

Alejandro Sturniolo ( Aqua Positive )

Discussing water project development and VWBA methodology

Belal Elbanna ( Heart Water )

Highlighting tech-enabled rainwater harvesting at a portfolio scale

Lauren Enright (SCS Global Services)

Providing insights into the necessity of third-party verification for disclosure-ready evidence

Why Attend?

Rainwater harvesting is no longer a niche initiative; it is a repeatable solution for climate resilience. Through collaboration between implementation experts and project developers, companies can now design high-impact projects that deliver shared value. This webinar will provide a clear path from project design to credible, audit-ready water-positive claims.

Join us to explore how rainwater harvesting, VWBA, and third-party verification work together to turn water ambition into verified impact.

