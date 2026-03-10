Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Scaling Tech-Enabled Rainwater Harvesting for Verified Water Positive Outcomes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Complimentary Webinar:

Scaling Tech-Enabled Rainwater Harvesting for Verified Water Positive Outcomes

Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 8:30 AM PST (11:30 AM EST)

Register Here

Join SCS Global Services for an in-depth look at how rainwater harvesting has evolved from a niche sustainability initiative into a scalable water stewardship solution. Rainwater is a renewable resource, and harvesting it turns a variable local flow into a usable supply when designed with adequate storage, demand matching, digital tech, and basin context in mind. When designed effectively, these systems reduce reliance on stressed water sources, mitigate runoff and flooding, and create climate-resilient local supply.

Deployed strategically across portfolios, rainwater harvesting becomes a repeatable tool for managing water risk and strengthening basin resilience. Through the partnership of rainwater implementation experts, Heart Water and water project development platform, Aqua Positive, companies can design high-impact projects that deliver shared value, benefiting both business operations and surrounding communities.

As scrutiny of these water claims increases, impact must be measurable and defensible. Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA) provides a transparent, standardized method to quantify, attribute, and compare water benefits across projects and geographies. Independent verification by SCS Global Services transforms water stewardship investments into credible, disclosure-ready evidence that supports robust, auditable water-positive claims.

Featured Speakers:

  • William Sarni (Earth Finance)
    An expert on the evolving water finance and disclosure landscape

  • Alejandro Sturniolo (Aqua Positive)
    Discussing water project development and VWBA methodology

  • Belal Elbanna (Heart Water)
    Highlighting tech-enabled rainwater harvesting at a portfolio scale

  • Lauren Enright (SCS Global Services)
    Providing insights into the necessity of third-party verification for disclosure-ready evidence

Why Attend?

Rainwater harvesting is no longer a niche initiative; it is a repeatable solution for climate resilience. Through collaboration between implementation experts and project developers, companies can now design high-impact projects that deliver shared value. This webinar will provide a clear path from project design to credible, audit-ready water-positive claims.

Join us to explore how rainwater harvesting, VWBA, and third-party verification work together to turn water ambition into verified impact.

REGISTER HERE

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-scaling-tech%e2%80%91enabled-rainwater-harvesting-1145630

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.