Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) (the "Company") announces the completion of an initial ground geophysical program on its Lamothe mineral property, located in the James Bay region of northwestern Quebec.

The Lamothe property consists of 8 mining claims totaling approximately 424 hectares and is situated approximately 30 kilometres north of Nemaska in Quebec's James Bay Territory. The property lies within the La Grande Sub-province of the Superior geological province, a region known for significant mineral exploration and development activity.

The Company recently commissioned Exsics Exploration Limited to conduct a Total Field Magnetic survey in conjunction with a VLF-EM survey over a portion of the Lamothe claim block. The survey covered approximately 2.5 kilometres of grid lines, established to investigate geological structures that may be associated with pegmatite dike systems and potential lithium-bearing mineralization.

Thomas Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer of Atacama Resources International, commented:

"The Lamothe property represents an early-stage exploration opportunity in one of Quebec's active lithium districts. The initial geophysical work has helped identify geological features that warrant further investigation, and we look forward to advancing the property through additional surface work and expanded geophysical coverage."

Strategic Location

The Lamothe property is located approximately 4 kilometres northeast of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project, owned by Critical Elements Corporation. The Rose project is one of the more advanced lithium development projects in the James Bay region and highlights the broader district's lithium exploration activity.

Management believes Lamothe's proximity to an established lithium project enhances the geological relevance of the property while noting that the Lamothe property remains at an early stage of exploration.

Property Background

Historical exploration in the Lamothe area includes work conducted by Jourdan Resources in 2010, during which 19 grab samples from the Lamothe showing reportedly averaged 1.06% Li2O, along with elevated gallium, niobium, rubidium, and tantalum values. Historical drilling intersected pegmatitic rocks grading up to 0.63% Li2O over 9.4 metres.

The Lamothe showing has been described in historical reports as a spodumene-bearing pegmatitic dike exposed over an area of approximately 10 by 25 metres. The mineralized pegmatite system is interpreted to strike approximately 300-310 degrees and dip 35-40 degrees to the northeast.

The Company notes that these historical exploration results have not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied upon as an indication of mineralization on the property.

2026 Geophysical Program

The recently completed field program included:

Establishment of approximately 2.5 kilometres of grid lines across the central portion of the claim block

Total field magnetic survey utilizing a GEM GSM-19 Overhauser magnetometer

VLF-EM survey measuring in-phase and quadrature electromagnetic responses

Magnetic readings were collected at 12.5-metre intervals along lines spaced 50 metres apart, providing detailed coverage of the survey area.

The objective of the program was to identify geological structures and magnetic signatures that may be associated with pegmatite dike systems, which are commonly characterized by relatively low magnetic signatures compared to surrounding host rocks.

Geophysical Results

Interpretation of the survey data identified a broad east-west trending magnetic low, which is spatially associated with the previously identified lithium showing and remains open in both directions.

Lithium-bearing pegmatite systems can be associated with magnetic lows, making these features potential indicators of pegmatite bodies within the claim area.

The survey also identified several localized VLF-EM conductive responses, although these features do not appear to directly correlate with the magnetic low identified in the survey area.

Next Steps

Based on the initial results, the report recommends additional work to further evaluate the property, which may include:

Detailed geological mapping of the magnetic low feature

Stripping and surface exposure of the lithium showing

Expansion of the magnetic and VLF-EM surveys across the broader claim block

Evaluation of potential drill targets following completion of additional surface work

Management intends to review these recommendations as part of the Company's ongoing exploration planning.

About Atacama Resources International, Inc.

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and evaluating early-stage mineral properties in established mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy emphasizes disciplined project evaluation and systematic exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287866

Source: Atacama Resources International Inc.