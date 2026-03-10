Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully completed the trenching program at its Wildhorse Project in Mineral County, Nevada, that was initiated the last week of February (see news release of February 24, 2026).

The trenching was conducted on the Coca Cola Zone, which resulted in defining the bedrock orientation of a meter scale zone of quartz veining and copper oxide and sulfide mineralization. This zone was traced for fifteen (15) meters of strike length along an east-west trend. Two trenches were completed that exposed four (4) bedrock exposure cuts, and fourteen (14) chip channel samples were collected; each sample measuring ~1.5 meters per sample of wallrock exposure. The two trenches were excavated to a wider width than originally planned in order to follow and expose more bedrock and follow the trending mineralization. As a result, there was no need to dig a third trench, which was deemed to be unnecessary given the expanded size of the two trenches.

Of significant note was that the trenching exposed a wider width of alteration than anticipated and the trend of mineralization continued throughout the exposed bedrock. The expanded size of the trenches also showed that what was originally thought to be a north-south trend of mineralization was intersected by the newly uncovered east-west trend of highly fractured and altered rock that appears to continue beyond the trenches. This new trending information will greatly inform where to target the first phase of drilling that will occur at the site.

In addition, the expanded size of the trenches provided the opportunity to utilize the excavated dirt to be used to construct the foundation of what is expected to be become two drill pads at the Coca Cola Zone. All samples collected during trenching were logged, bagged and sent to ALS Chemex in Vancouver, BC, for assay analysis on February 28, 2026.

As previously reported, four grab samples were collected from the Coca Cola Zone, located in the west-central portion of the property, during the phase 1 exploration program at Wildhorse. These four samples, as reported by ALS Chemex in Vancouver, BC, returned copper values of 1.6%, 5.3%, 2.3% and 5.1%, along with an average of 21.6 ppm silver. Additionally, the samples are considered anomalous in bismuth - averaging 156 ppm across the four samples, and also tungsten - averaging 72.5 ppm across the same samples. These rock samples represent a rough transect across a prospect pit taken along a zone that is perpendicular to east-west vein and gossan orientations over a total width of three meters. Geologic observations of this sampled zone include the presence of a complex array of narrow porphyritic dikes with feldspar phenocrysts in a black, fine-grained matrix. Exposure of bedrock around the historic workings is minimal due to loose rock and soil cover (see news release dated July 23, 2025).

Glenstar Geologist Bob Marvin stated, "I'm quite excited that the visual examination of the bedrock uncovered in the trenches not only confirms what previous surface sampling suggested was occurring geologically at Wildhorse, but the discovery of the east-west mineralization trend also indicates that this zone may be much larger than we first thought."

Outcropping of anomalous copper plus gold at surface on the Coca Cola Zone, when taken into consideration with all of the historical geologic data gathered to date, suggest that the property is underlain by a copper-gold porphyry system of unknown size. The presence of magnetite + epidote + pyrite alteration encountered at the Coca Cola Zone supports the contention that this type of geology is a classic setting for copper porphyry systems. Trenching at this zone will provide Glenstar with further information as to the potential extent of mineralization encountered thus far.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 89 mineral claims, representing 1,780 acres (720 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system (see news release dated February 11, 2025).

Investor Engagement Initiative

Glenstar also announces that it has engaged Spark Newswire Inc. ("Spark"), a consulting and capital markets advisory service that provides initiatives designed to directly impact corporate brand equity and social awareness. Services include digital marketing and investor outreach, shareholder communications, and market awareness programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, the engagement will commence immediately and will continue for an initial term of one month. The agreement may be extended on a month-to-month basis thereafter upon mutual agreement of both parties. The Company has agreed to a marketing budget of up to USD$100,000 for an initial one-month term. Actual expenditures may be less than this amount depending on the scope and effectiveness of the services provided during the engagement. Should the agreement be renewed, additional budgets may be allocated by the Company at its discretion and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The Company will not issue any securities to Spark as compensation under this agreement. Spark and its principals are arm's length to the Company, and to the Company's knowledge, Spark does not currently own any securities of Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Spark Newswire Inc. is located at 800-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1 and can be reached at 604-999-7361 or by email at steve@sparknewswire.com.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

