HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Showcases Legal 360, the First Matter-Centric Resilience Solution for Law Firms, and Previews Self-Service Business Continuity for iManage Cloud, at Legalweek 2026

Latest LegalTech Innovation Delivers Matter-level Resilience Across iManage Cloud, Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, N.Y., Mar. 10, 2026 - Legalweek 2026 - HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced Legal 360, a resilience solution built specifically for law firms and legal departments. The company also previewed a new business continuity and resilience capability that enables authorized lawyers to securely access protected iManage Cloud matter documents during cloud outages.

As law firm work is distributed, matters typically span iManage Cloud, Microsoft 365, Entra ID, file shares, DocuSign, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Increasingly, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems depend on the integrity and availability of this data across the matter lifecycle, from creation and collaboration to management, and long-term retention. The majority of protection tools will offer protection for a fraction in legal matter, mostly in Microsoft 365.This leaves firm CIOs with massive data protection and recovery gaps across their data lifecycle. This leads to law firms experiencing disruptions at the matter level. If attorneys cannot access active documents tied to a specific client, billable work stops.

"Resilience in a law firm is not abstract," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO at HYCU. "It comes down to whether attorneys can continue working on client matters. Legal 360 is built around that requirement. We are aligning protection to how law firms operate, not how infrastructure is organized."

Legal 360 changes that model. Built Around the Matter, Not the Workload

Legal 360 is designed around the matter itself. It protects iManage Cloud, Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Docusign, and supporting infrastructure as part of a single resilience model. The objective is simple. When a disruption or incident occurs, the matter remains intact, recoverable, and accessible.

Matter-centric legal technology links documents, emails, identity context, financial data, and collaboration history into a single digital workspace organized by client and case. Instead of scattered files across desktops, inboxes, and shared drives, everything lives within a structured, searchable matter container with role-based access and metadata.

This model improves efficiency and collaboration. It also raises the stakes. When a matter becomes inaccessible, even temporarily, the impact is immediate. Deadlines slip. Billable hours are lost. Client trust erodes.

Legal 360 extends HYCU R-Cloud platform capabilities for iManage Cloud into a broader matter-centric framework, delivering automated backups, granular recovery, immutable copies, and customer-owned storage control.

Preview: Continuous Access to Matters During Outages

At Legalweek26, HYCU is previewing this new continuity capability designed for real-world disruption scenarios.

If iManage Cloud becomes unavailable due to a cloud outage or disruption, authorized lawyers can instantly and securely access protected matter documents outside the primary production environment. Access is role-based and fully auditable. Document integrity and metadata are preserved. This will allow attorneys to view documents, draft changes offline, and continue advising clients while restoration proceeds in parallel. Active matters do not pause while services are brought back online.

This capability reflects a growing reality in the legal industry. According to the HYCU 2025 State of SaaS Resilience Report, 61 percent of IT leaders reported experiencing SaaS data loss or disruption in the past 12 months, and more than half said SaaS downtime directly affected revenue-generating operations.

"IT organizations generally mold their cyber recovery and resilience strategies around applications and infrastructure rather than how those applications are logically grouped together from a business function perspective," said Johnny Yu, Research Manager at IDC. "Legal 360 takes an approach to resilience that more closely aligns with how legal work is structured and delivered, which helps to ensure recovery efforts include all necessary components for work to continue."

Connecting the Legal Document Lifecycle

Legal 360 will protect the full matter lifecycle:

Created with identity through Entra ID and user context Collaborated on across Microsoft 365 and email systems Executed and transacted through DocuSign Managed with context inside iManage Cloud Extended across hybrid infrastructure and supporting services



By linking identity, collaboration, and document management into a unified resilience model, Legal 360 ensures that a matter remains whole, not fragmented across disconnected recovery tools.

"Legal clients expect constant access, confidentiality, and continuity," said Chuck Davis, Managing Director, Morae. "HYCU's matter-centric resilience approach addresses the operational reality of law firms. It protects the business outcome, not just the application."

A Unified Platform for Legal IT Leaders

Legal 360 is built on the HYCU R-Cloud Platform, designed to provide total visibility, total protection, total recovery, and total control across SaaS, cloud, and hybrid environments.

For CIOs, CISOs, and Heads of Legal Operations, the value is clear:

Protect business-critical matters, not just workloads Maintain continuity during outages Preserve compliance and data residency requirements Store immutable backups in customer-owned storage Manage SaaS and hybrid resilience from a single platform



To learn how your law firm can ensure every matter remains protected, recoverable, and accessible, visit HYCU at Booth 655.

For more information on the HYCU R-Cloud Platform and support for Legaltech, visit: HYCU Legal Solutions

