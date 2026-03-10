Thrive Expands Managed AI Services with Model Agnostic AI Workspace

New Features Aid Organizations in Secure AI Adoption and Deployment at Scale

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the expansion of its Managed AI Services with the introduction of its AI Adoption Model and the launch of the Thrive Managed AI Workspace, a secure AI platform providing organizations with access to all 50+ major AI models within a single governed environment.

While AI innovation continues at a rapid pace, Gartner research shows the market moving beyond peak hype and into a phase of practical reassessment. This reflects what Thrive is seeing across the mid-market: organizations aren't struggling with advanced use cases; they're struggling with adoption.

While many companies are already experimenting with AI, these efforts are often informal and siloed, creating risks such as shadow AI, data exposure, and inconsistent outcomes. These informal rollouts also lack a structured path to move from experimentation to measurable business impact.

"AI isn't a flip-the-switch initiative," said Mike Gray, CTO of Thrive. "The market is full of tools that assume adoption will 'just happen' once a license is assigned. Thrive's Managed AI Services meet customers where they are, setting guardrails first, proving value quickly, and scaling into production-grade workflows. Affective AI adoption isn't a sprint, but rather a crawl, walk, run."

From Model Access to Meaningful Adoption

Thrive's Managed AI Services provide clients with flexible deployment options across two secure platforms, which can be implemented independently or combined:

Managed AI Workspace with access to 50 + large language models, multi-model comparison, and secure centralized management

Managed Microsoft 365 Copilot with controlled rollout, permissions hygiene guidance, and operational support embedded within Microsoft applications

Thrive's new Managed AI Workspace provides secure access to all 58 major AI models in a single managed environment, allowing organizations to gain flexibility without sacrificing governance. Instead of locking into one ecosystem or managing multiple vendors independently, teams can select the models that best align to their workflows. When combined with centralized oversight and guardrails, that flexibility drives higher confidence, smoother adoption, and long-term, sustainable AI usage.

A Modified Framework for Today's Mid-Market

Thrive's AI Adoption Model combines advisory-led alignment, guardrails, training, and managed delivery to move organizations from AI curiosity to secure, scalable, production-ready workflows without overwhelming internal teams.

A crawl, walk, run approach ensures AI adoption happens in a way that aligns technology with human behavior, governance, and measurable outcomes. Rather than overwhelming organizations with broad deployments that often lead to low usage or security risk, this phased model begins with controlled, low-risk use cases that build trust and establish guardrails.

"As users gain confidence, AI expands into everyday workflows where teams begin realizing productivity gains and operational efficiencies. With that foundation in place, organizations can then scale AI across the business with standardized processes and automation, creating a clear path from experimentation to sustainable adoption and measurable ROI. We believe this is the best path forward to becoming an AI-first organization," said Bill McLaughlin, CEO at Thrive.

By combining secure, model-agnostic platform access with a structured adoption methodology, Thrive transforms AI from a license into a long-term business capability.

