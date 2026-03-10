Jelvix Recognized on the 2026 IAOP Global 100 List

The recognition reflects Jelvix's commitment to long-term client partnerships and high-impact engineering across mission-critical industries.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Jelvix, a global technology partner , has been named to The 2026 Global 100 list by IAOP. Recognized in the Rising Star category, Jelvix was honored for its expertise in delivering large-scale digital transformation and strategic outsourcing for complex business sectors.

Inclusion in the Global 100 follows a comprehensive evaluation by an independent judging panel of IAOP customer members. The 2026 list recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in customer impact, innovation, and social responsibility.

"Earning a place on the 2026 Global 100 reflects trust, impact, and consistency in delivering value to clients worldwide. We are pleased to recognize Jelvix for its leadership and contribution to advancing the global services ecosystem," says Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.

The company's expertise is consistently demonstrated through its work in mission-critical sectors:

Digital Healthcare: Architecting AI-driven platforms, such as oncology data management systems, that process complex medical data to support life-saving clinical decisions.

Next-Gen Fintech: Engineering sophisticated digital wealth management ecosystems and token-powered payment solutions for the hospitality and finance industries.

Legacy Modernization: Revitalizing mission-critical infrastructure, including the development of advanced GUI layers for legacy dental systems , ensuring business continuity without technical debt.

"We've always seen ourselves as more than just a service provider; we are a long-term partner in our clients' success. Whether it's scaling AI in healthcare or building complex fintech architectures, joining the 2026 Global 100 validates our commitment to high-end engineering," says Oleksandr Andrieiev, CEO of Jelvix.

About Jelvix

Jelvix is a global technology partner with 15+ years of experience in Enterprise Software Development and IT Consulting for Healthcare, Finance, and Real Estate. With a team of 450+ experts (84% Mid/Senior) and ISO certifications (9001, 13485, 27001, 27701), the company ensures stable delivery and deep domain expertise. Jelvix is committed to long-term partnerships, maintaining a 62% talent retention rate to provide consistent value and technical excellence.

About IAOP

The IAOP Global 100 is the industry standard for identifying the world's top outsourcing partners. The program evaluates providers based on a proven track record of managing complex global solutions and their commitment to quality governance. For more information, visit: www.IAOP.org .

