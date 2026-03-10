Pace Analytical: Pace Life Sciences to Host Free Webinar on EU Endocrine Disruptor Classification and New CLP Hazard Classes

Toxicologist and Pace Regulatory Expert Sherry Sachdeva to discuss industry updates & impacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / The European Union has expanded how endocrine disruptors are care classified, introducing new hazard classes under its Classification, Labeling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation that could impact global manufacturers.

Pace Life Sciences is hosting a free, virtual webinar led by Sherry Sachdeva, PhD, that will examine the EU's updated endocrine disruptor framework and its compliance implications. With growing evidence linking endocrine-disrupting chemicals to serious human health and environmental effects, the European Commission amended CLP on March 21, 2023 to add eight new hazard classes aligned with the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability and the European Green Deal. Classification of endocrine disruptors now follows a weight-of-evidence approach, including Category 1 and Category 2 designations and defined mixture thresholds.

Despite increased regulatory focus, significant data gaps remain. While approximately 100 substances are currently identified under REACH as ED, PBT/vPvB, or PMT/vPvM, impact assessments suggest that more than 1,600 substances could ultimately require classification. This evolving landscape presents both scientific and compliance challenges for industry.

About Sherry Sachdeva, PhD

Sherry Sachdeva, Ph.D., is a Toxicologist and Regulatory Analyst III at Pace Life Sciences with expertise in global chemical compliance, hazard classification, and endocrine disruptor assessment. She earned her Master's in Toxicology in India and completed her Ph.D. in Biological Sciences in 2020, including research at King's College London as a Newton Bhabha Fellow. She is a recipient of the National Post Doctoral Fellowship from the Indian Council of Medical Research and has received multiple national awards for scientific presentations.

Dr. Sachdeva has authored six peer-reviewed publications and is certified as a UK Registered Toxicologist (UK ERT) by the Royal Society of Biology. She specializes in REACH, CLP, and emerging hazard classifications, translating complex regulatory requirements into practical compliance strategies.

About?Pace?Life?Sciences

Pace?Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and?our investment?in?state-of-the-art?development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization.?We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business.?

