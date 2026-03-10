Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)(TSX:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company,is pleased to announce its participation in the 38th Annual Roth Conference, being held March 22nd-24th, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

Mr. Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer is expected to participate in a Fireside Chat moderated by Roth Capital Partners Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Joseph Reagor, on Monday, March 23rd, 2026, from 9:30-9:55 AM PST.

Mr. Floyd and Company executives are expected to be available to hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

Event 38th Annual Roth Conference Location The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel Fireside Chat Date/Time March 23, 2006, 9:30-9:55 AM PST Fireside Chat Location Metals & Mining - Salon 5

About the 38th Annual Roth Conference

This year's event is expected to consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Vox

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR | TSX: VOXR) is a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company built on disciplined capital allocation and risk-adjusted value creation. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of over 70 royalties and streams, including 12 producing and 25 development stage assets, with primary exposure to gold and select base and industrial metals across top tier mining jurisdictions. Founded in 2014, Vox combines a technically driven team, early catalyst identification, and a proprietary royalty database to generate convex, long-term returns and deliver superior investment outcomes for shareholders.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

