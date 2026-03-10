Hi Marley Strengthens Executive Team with Promotions of Jackie Booth to Chief Product Officer and Kim Johnson to Chief Customer Officer

Moves reinforce focus on product excellence, customer outcomes, and enterprise readiness as Hi Marley scales to support Tier-1 carriers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Hi Marley, the intelligent communication platform purpose-built for P&C insurance, today announced the promotions of Jackie Booth to Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Kim Johnson to Chief Customer Officer (CCO). The appointments reflect Hi Marley's continued investment in product-market fit, enterprise-grade delivery, and long-term customer partnership as the company scales to support Tier-1 carriers.

"Jackie and Kim have been operating at this level through both vision and execution," said Mike Greene, Founder and CEO of Hi Marley. "These promotions recognize the leadership they've already demonstrated and sharpen our executive ownership for the two things that matter most as we grow: building products customers love and delivering outcomes customers can rely on."

Jackie Booth, Chief Product Officer

As Chief Product Officer, Booth is accountable for Hi Marley's product vision, strategy, and execution across the full product lifecycle-from discovery through delivery and iteration. She will continue to lead Product Management, Design, and Data/Analytics, strengthening the company's culture of customer obsession, rapid iteration, and data-informed decision-making.

Booth has been raising the bar of functional excellence across Product, Design, and Data. Under her leadership, Hi Marley has strengthened product discipline, expanded leadership across critical functions, and accelerated collaboration across Engineering and go-to-market teams.

"As we build for increasingly complex enterprise needs, product-market fit and prioritization have never been more important," said Jackie Booth, Chief Product Officer at Hi Marley. "I'm excited to continue partnering across the company and working with our customers to bring clarity to our roadmap, increase customer validation, and deliver experiences that help carriers work better."

Kim Johnson, Chief Customer Officer

As Chief Customer Officer, Johnson is accountable for end-to-end customer outcomes across the full lifecycle-from onboarding and implementation through adoption, services, support, and long-term strategic partnership. She will lead the organization responsible for customer success and enterprise delivery excellence, helping Hi Marley strengthen retention, expansion, product adoption, and enterprise credibility.

Johnson has served as a key driver of customer strategy and execution, including readiness efforts for Tier-1 carriers, aligning cross-functional teams on implementation and services, and strengthening executive partnership and customer outcomes.

"Customer success is not a post-sale support function at Hi Marley. It's a strategic driver of retention, expansion, and enterprise credibility," said Kim Johnson, Chief Customer Officer at Hi Marley. "I'm excited to build on the momentum we've created and continue elevating how we partner with carriers to deliver outcomes across their full journey with Hi Marley."

Together, these promotions deepen Hi Marley's executive leadership across product and customer outcomes and strengthen the company's ability to deliver enterprise-grade experiences and innovation in insurance communications.

