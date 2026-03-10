IRA Capital Joint Venture Expands Healthcare Platform with 16-Property Acquisition

Portfolio Acquisition Caps Transformational Year for IRA's Healthcare Real Estate Platform

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / IRA Capital ("IRA" or the "Firm"), a Southern California-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of a 517,680 square-foot, 16-property medical outpatient portfolio spanning Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Indiana.

The portfolio was acquired through an institutional healthcare real estate joint venture formed by IRA, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and a global institutional investor. The joint venture was initially seeded in December 2025 with a 1.5 million square-foot, 24-property medical facility portfolio, also acquired from a publicly traded REIT.

The addition of this portfolio of properties further accelerates the joint venture's national expansion strategy focused on modern outpatient facilities in demographically favorable markets benefiting from population growth, aging demographics, and the continued migration of healthcare services to outpatient settings.

The portfolio, acquired off-market from a publicly traded REIT, comprises institutional-quality, mission-critical medical outpatient facilities anchored by nationally recognized and investment-grade healthcare systems, including Ascension Health, UnitedHealth Group, Texas Health Resources, Memorial Hermann, Baylor Scott & White, and Tenet Healthcare.

Jay Gangwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of IRA Capital, commented:

"This acquisition meaningfully expands our medical outpatient footprint across several high-growth markets and reflects our continued focus on mission-critical healthcare facilities supported by leading health systems. Our ability to source and execute this transaction off-market underscores the strength of our relationships and our reputation for certainty of execution."

Transformational Year for IRA Capital

The transaction caps a highly active year for IRA Capital. In 2025, the Firm completed nearly $1 billion in total transaction volume, including more than $550 million of medical facility investments executed through its newly formed institutional joint venture platform.

Over the past 18 months, IRA has deployed approximately $1.7 billion into healthcare real estate, reinforcing its position as one of the most active institutional investors in the U.S. medical outpatient sector.

To date, IRA has acquired more than 12.5 million square feet across 32 states, representing over $4 billion in total capitalization, and continues to scale its national healthcare platform through disciplined off-market sourcing, rigorous underwriting, and active asset management.

About IRA Capital

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based real estate private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate investments throughout the United States, with a strategic concentration in healthcare real estate. The Firm partners with pension funds, institutional investors, and family offices to invest in high-quality, income-producing assets, with a focus on medical outpatient facilities and other mission-critical healthcare properties. For more information, please visit www.iracapital.com.

