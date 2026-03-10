Orion Financial Announces Mark Mrva as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sourcing & Partner Strategy

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Orion Financial ("Orion") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Mrva as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sourcing & Partner Strategy. In this newly elevated role, Mrva will lead the organization's enterprise sourcing, procurement, and partner strategy initiatives, driving operational excellence and supporting Orion's continued growth and innovation.

"Orion Financial is at an exciting inflection point in our journey," said Ashley McDurmon, President & CEO of Orion Financial. "Mark brings the expertise and strategic mindset needed to elevate our procurement and vendor management practices. His leadership will help us streamline operations, strengthen partnerships, and unlock new opportunities that position Orion for sustainable growth."

As SVP, Enterprise Sourcing & Partner Strategy, Mrva will focus on strengthening internal processes, optimizing vendor management, and identifying strategic partnerships that enhance efficiency and diversify Orion's income streams. His leadership will play a critical role in ensuring that Orion's procurement strategy aligns with its long-term business objectives and member-focused mission.

Mrva added, "I am honored to join Orion Financial during such a transformative chapter. By enhancing our sourcing strategies and cultivating strong, strategic partnerships, we have an opportunity to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and create new revenue opportunities. I look forward to working alongside our leadership team to build a scalable, forward-thinking sourcing model that supports Orion's mission and future growth."

Mrva most recently served as Senior Director, Consulting at Strategic Resource Management (SRM), where he advised financial institutions nationwide on contract optimization, vendor governance, and performance improvement. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Binghamton University and an MBA from University of Memphis.

This appointment underscores Orion Financial's commitment to innovation, disciplined growth, and delivering enhanced value to the communities it serves.

About Orion Financial

Founded in 1957 in Memphis, Orion Financial is the largest credit union in the Mid-South, serving 70,000 members with over $1.2 billion in assets. Orion Financial is a lifelong partner supporting customers toward financial independence, security, and growth with banking options in consumer and small business, as well as commercial real estate lending. As a member-owned financial institution, Orion Financial's profits are passed along to members through higher deposit rates, lower loan rates, and affordable financial services that help pave the way to financial freedom. Bank anytime, anywhere on our website or our banking app . Orion Financial is an equal housing lender and insured by the NCUA.

