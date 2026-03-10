Frequency Production: "Fasting and the Longevity Revolution," Narrated by Edward Norton, to Premiere at the Los Angeles, Italia Film Fashion and Art Fest

A journey into the science of longevity, exploring the power of nutrition and fasting, and uncovering the secrets of centenarians around the world

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / The documentary "Fasting and the Longevity Revolution" will premiere on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, as part of the 21st edition of the Los Angeles, Italia Film Fashion and Art Fest . The screening will take place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood at 7pm PST.

The film brings together three Academy Award nominees: Edward Norton as narrator, Barry Brown as director, and Chiara Tilesi as producer.

Inspired by the groundbreaking research and bestselling books of longevity scientist Valter Longo - Director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California and founder of the non-profit Create Cures Foundation, it presents a compelling exploration of the science of fasting, nutrition, and aging.

Through expert insights, scientific evidence, and patient testimonials, the film examines how dietary interventions may help extend healthy lifespan, support the prevention of age-related diseases, and transform the way we approach aging.

The documentary is produced by Chiara Tilesi through her production company Frequency Production. Tilesi is also the founder of non-profit 'We Do It Together" and most recently produced the Academy Award nominated film Tell it Like a Woman.

"Public health in the Western world is in decline. What was important to me was to make a film that looks at the bigger picture: what makes us sick, and what can make us healthier. This film is based on the decades-long work of Dr. Valter Longo. It was essential to transform his scientific insight and depth of knowledge into a cinematic form accessible to a broader audience. The overwhelming and growing challenge of chronic disease in our modern society arise from multiple factors that we examine in the film. We look not only at the roots of those problems, but also at the solutions emerging from scientific research led by experts such as Dr. Longo. This research also looks back to the lifestyle of our ancestors and to communities around the world where people live long and healthy lives," said Chiara Tilesi, Producer & Founder of Frequency Production.

"When it comes to the impact of diet and nutrition on human health, it is so important to separate anecdote and assertion from insights rooted in real clinical data. I have always found Dr. Longo's work on both longevity and fasting to be compellingly rooted in real scientific analysis, and also well-translated into protocols that are not hard to follow and stick with. I was happy to support the mission of this film," said Edward Norton, Narrator.

"As a director and editor, I have made many films that dealt with social issues. But by far the one that impacts each and every one of our lives the most is health," said Barry Alexander Brown, Director.

The premiere takes place within the framework of the 21st edition of the Los Angeles, Italia Film Fashion and Art Fest, presented with support from the Italian Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles and the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles.

All proceeds from the documentary will benefit the charitable programs and mission of the non-profit Create the Cures Foundation, founded by Dr. Longo. The Foundation is dedicated to educating children, families, and communities about healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices and to supporting patients with advanced-stage diseases who lack access to treatment.

Following the screening, the audience will be invited to a panel discussion featuring Edward Norton (Narrator), Barry Alexander Brown (Director), Chiara Tilesi (Producer and founder of Frequency Production), and Professor Valter Longo. The conversation will conclude with the presentation of the LA Italia Excellence Award by festival chairperson Raffaella De Laurentiis.

Founded by Pascal Vicedomini and organized by the Capri in the World Institute, the festival continues its long-standing mission of promoting Italian excellence on the global stage.

For more information, visit www.losangelesitalia.com

About Frequency Production

Founded in 2018 by Chiara Tilesi, Frequency Production develops socially driven film and media projects designed to inspire cultural impact. Tilesi previously founded "We Do It Together", a nonprofit production company dedicated to the empowerment of women and underrepresented voices. Frequency Production continues this mission by producing commercially viable projects with meaningful social narratives across film, advertising, and emerging media.

About the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Festival

Held annually in Hollywood during the week leading up to the Academy Awards, the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Festival is a free public event celebrating Italian cinema, art, and lifestyle. The festival serves as a cultural bridge between Italy and Hollywood through premieres, tributes, and special programming. The 21st edition will run March 8-14, 2026.

About the Create Cures Foundation

Create Cures Foundation is a charitable and educational organization dedicated to the purpose of finding cures for serious diseases and educating the global community to better understand healthy living based on real sciences. Its mission is to ensure that everyone - including patients with serious illnesses and those without financial means - has the opportunity to achieve a long and healthy life.

