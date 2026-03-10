AGAPE ATP Corporation Forges Strategic Collaboration with UAE-Based Citadel Investment

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / NASDAQ-listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC") through its subsidiary ATPC Green Energy Sdn. Bhd., has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Citadel Investment LLC, a Dubai-based investment and global commodities trading firm, to jointly explore opportunities in oil, gas, petroleum products and petrochemical trading across international markets.

Under the agreement, ATPC Green Energy and Citadel Investment will cooperate to identify, structure and facilitate transactions involving oil and gas products, leveraging their respective commercial networks, market intelligence and industry expertise to support cross-border energy trade. The partnership will focus on developing strategic relationships with buyers, suppliers, investors and project owners across global markets.

Citadel Investment LLC, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is engaged in real estate, banking consultancy, global oil trading and investment activities across commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. The firm maintains extensive networks across international commodity markets and brings strong capabilities in deal structuring, supplier relationships and global trade operations.

Through the collaboration, ATPC Green Energy may introduce potential buyers and trade opportunities, while Citadel Investment will leverage its supply relationships to support competitive pricing and facilitate long-term supply arrangements for petroleum products. Both parties will work together to structure transactions and coordinate commercial engagements within their respective business networks.

Prof. Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC

Prof. Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of Agape ATP Corporation said, "This collaboration with Citadel Investment represents another strategic step in strengthening ATPC's global energy trading capabilities. By combining our international networks and complementary expertise, we are well positioned to unlock new opportunities in oil and gas trade while supporting the evolving energy demands of global markets."

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation on a commission or profit-sharing basis for transactions introduced under the partnership, allowing both companies to participate in value generation through successfully executed deals.

The collaboration will initially focus on identifying high-value trade opportunities and build long-term commercial relationships within the global oil and gas supply chain, while maintaining compliance with international anti-corruption, sanctions and anti-money laundering regulations as outlined in the agreement.

This partnership further strengthens ATPC's strategic position within the global energy sector, complementing the Group's expanding portfolio spanning healthcare, wellness, energy trade and renewable energy initiatives, while reinforcing its ambition to become an integrated international platform for energy and infrastructure development.

About AGAPE ATP Corporation

Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and promoting sustainable development. With a strong foundation built on two core business pillars, ATPC specialises in the provision of health and wellness products that caters to the diverse needs of its customers, ensuring their well-being and vitality. Additionally, APTC delivers comprehensive energy-saving solutions that empower companies to drive sustainability initiatives, reduce energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information, visit https://atpc.com.my/.

