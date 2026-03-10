Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) ("HPN" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Orange Auto Insurance, Inc ("Orange"), a managing general agency focused on delivering technology-driven automobile insurance solutions, has agreed to terms with a highly rated fronting carrier to support the launch of its new auto insurance program. The partnership marks a significant milestone for the company as it prepares to bring its products to market.

Under the agreement, the fronting carrier will provide the admitted insurance paper and regulatory infrastructure necessary to support the program, while Orange will be responsible for underwriting, distribution, claims and program management. The program will focus initially on targeted segments of the auto insurance market where pricing dislocation and underwriting discipline create opportunities for strong performance.

"This partnership represents an important step forward for our platform," said Dean Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of Orange. "By combining our technology-enabled underwriting approach with the strength and stability of an established carrier partner, we are well positioned to deliver competitive products and a superior experience for both agents and policyholders."

The new program will leverage Orange's proprietary technology platform, designed to streamline quoting, underwriting, and claims communication for independent agents and their customers. The company plans to focus on markets where disciplined underwriting, modern technology, and responsive service can provide a meaningful advantage.

"We are excited to partner with a fronting carrier that shares our commitment to thoughtful underwriting and long-term program stability," said Dean Kozlowski. "Together, we believe we can build a scalable and profitable program that serves agents and policyholders in underserved areas of the auto insurance market."

Orange expects to begin writing business in Florida following completion of final regulatory filings and operational onboarding.

About Orange Auto Insurance

Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange") is a nonstandard automobile insurance company and managing general agency focused on identifying and exploiting hard-market opportunities that offer the potential for above-market returns. Orange delivers a simplified, technology-focused sales, underwriting, and claims platform designed to improve efficiency, pricing accuracy, and communication across the insurance value chain.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets-listed company trading under the symbol KICK. The Company's strategy is to acquire and grow premier operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287771

Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.