Industry Collaborations and Product Roadmap Enhance Reliability and Future-Proof Technology to Meet Evolving Needs of Next Generation AI Datacenters

Salience Labs Limited, a leader in photonic solutions targeting connectivity for AI datacenter infrastructure, today announced the availability of the industry's highest performing all-optical 32-port switch. Designed to unlock peak performance in AI datacenters, Salience Labs' all-optical switch technology improves network latency, throughput and reliability metrics while lowering power consumption. The 32-port product is the first product in Salience Labs' suite of all-optical circuit switch (OCS) solutions, which also includes 64- and 128-port technologies to meet the evolving capacity and bandwidth needs of next-generation AI datacenters.

Demand for AI-ready capacity continues to grow exponentially. According to ABI Research, global datacenter capacity is forecasted to grow sixfold between 2025 and 2035, climbing from 24.4 Gigawatts (GW) to 147.1 GW. This growth is driven by enterprise AI adoption, hyperscale expansion and increasing rack-level power density. As the need for datacenter capacity grows, so do challenges around network bottlenecks that directly have an impact on performance, efficiency, power consumption and cost. Salience Labs' all-optical, fully integrated switch architecture is purpose-built to address these exact challenges and be compatible with existing transceivers and infrastructure. The company's integrated switch technology is designed to be deployed at scale to connect thousands of GPUs across multiple racks for optimal scale-up and scale-out network performance in AI datacenters.

"Optical switching is moving networks from electronic packet routing to highly predictable, energy-efficient optical connectivity. We are transforming the networking layer, unlocking the ability to extend scale-up and scale-out networks across the datacenter," said Vaysh Kewada, CEO and co-founder of Salience Labs. "Our dedicated team of researchers and engineers has a clear product roadmap, delivering all-optical switches that improve latency to increase performance and enhance end-user experience to unlock true value from AI."

Salience Labs' optical switch product line focuses on improving performance and driving operational efficiency through:

Power Consumption: Eliminates the need for optical transceivers with savings up to 8X on power versus current OEO switching solutions.

Eliminates the need for optical transceivers with savings up to 8X on power versus current OEO switching solutions. Network Latency: Reduces overall network latency and removes tail latency, resulting in up to 80% improvement in Tokens per Second User, a critical AI workload metric that defines customer experience.

Reduces overall network latency and removes tail latency, resulting in up to 80% improvement in Tokens per Second User, a critical AI workload metric that defines customer experience. System Costs: Removes the need for optical transceivers with traditional EPS.

Removes the need for optical transceivers with traditional EPS. High bandwidth: Supports latest data-rates, tested at up to 200G (100 Gbaud PAM4) encoding.

Supports latest data-rates, tested at up to 200G (100 Gbaud PAM4) encoding. Small Form Factor: Fits easily into a fraction of the 1RU footprint and is essential as datacenters expand to meet increased demand for compute.

According to Dell'Oro Group, datacenter switch spending in AI back-end networks will exceed $100 billion by 2030 due to a rise in deployments across scale-up, scale-out and scale across domains. As the adoption of optics in datacenter networks continues to grow, Salience Labs is meeting these needs through a vibrant partner ecosystem designed to foster future innovation. By working closely with partners across the datacenter, networking and cloud ecosystems, Salience Labs is driving interoperability and enabling customers to deploy solutions with confidence at scale. Collaborations with Tower Semiconductor, Keysight Technologies and other industry-leading organizations position Salience Labs as the company best equipped to enable the next generation of high-performing AI datacenters.

"As the adoption of AI technologies increases across industries, innovation in networking, such as optical circuit switching, is critical to meet the rapidly growing demands of AI workloads," said Dr. Ed Preisler, Vice President and General Manager of RF Business Unit at Tower Semiconductor. "Our partnership with Salience to develop advanced photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based optical OCS for AI infrastructure built on Tower's market-leading Silicon Photonics platform, is set to support customers in confidently scaling from development to high-volume production."

"The unprecedented growth of AI is driving the industry to advance new optical technologies capable of meeting the massive bandwidth demands of next-generation AI workloads," said Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager of Network Test Security Solutions at Keysight. "Through our collaboration with Salience Labs, we are showcasing an optical circuit switch test using Keysight AI Data Center Builder that demonstrates how these innovations can improve bandwidth efficiency and reduce latency for AI workloads."

These collaborations unlock new use cases across data-intensive and performance-critical environments, removing the current bottlenecks. Salience Labs' OCS product line delivers the reliability, low-latency and high-bandwidth networking required by today's AI datacenters and into the future.

Salience Labs, along with its key partners, will be at the OFC conference from March 17-19, 2026, demonstrating its 32-port OCS technology as well as showcasing its future product releases in Booth #5232. To book a meeting and request a technology demonstration at the show, please reach out to saliencelabs@wireside.com.

About Salience Labs

Salience Labs Limited is a leader in photonic solutions targeting connectivity for AI datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2021 and backed by over a decade of research from the University of Oxford in the UK and the University of Münster in Germany, Salience's innovative developments in photonic switching technology enable high-speed, ultra-low latency networking fabrics that remove infrastructure bottlenecks for AI workloads. Learn more at www.saliencelabs.ai

