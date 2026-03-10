HR Path Strengthens Advisory Expertise in North America with the Acquisition of Inspire HR

PARIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of Inspire Human Resources (Inspire HR), a U.S.-based HR advisory firm recognized for its deep expertise in addressing complex HR challenges and critical talent needs.

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2007 by Jaime Klein, Inspire HR trailblazed the fractional HR model, building a strong reputation for delivering flexible, senior-level expertise that empowers organizations-from Fortune 500 companies to startups and nonprofits-to bridge talent gaps and accelerate strategic growth. With a team of seasoned experts spanning every major HR discipline, Inspire HR combines hands-on operational support with high-level advisory services. By offering interim, project-based, and advisory solutions, the firm enables businesses to achieve their goals without the overhead of full-time HR staff.

This acquisition marks an important milestone in HR Path's growth in North America and significantly strengthens the Advisory pillar of its service offering. Inspire HR's people-centric expertise complements HR Path's strategic vision to guide organizations not only through HR technology decisions but also through broader people, culture, and organizational transformations.

"The acquisition of Inspire HR marks an important milestone in strengthening our Advisory capabilities in North America, a region that is central to our global growth strategy," said François Boulet, CEO and Co-Founder at HR Path. "Inspire HR's exceptional team brings deep expertise across all HR functions, enabling us to better support organizations as they evolve their culture, talent strategies, and people experience. This partnership significantly enhances our presence in the U.S. and reinforces our ambition to be the global reference in HR transformation."

"In an era of rapid change, organizations need flexible HR talent more than ever," said Jaime Klein, Founder and CEO of Inspire HR. "We're excited to join HR Path to serve more organizations as their trusted advisor and go-to fractional HR partner."

