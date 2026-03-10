Precisely Software Limited: Precisely and Matillion Partner to Accelerate Data Modernization and Agentic AI Readiness

New offering adds Extract Transform Load capabilities to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite's Data Integration service

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced a new OEM partnership with Matillion, the intelligent data integration platform, bringing cloud-native Extract Transform Load (ETL) capabilities to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite. The new offering enables organizations to move, transform, and prepare data within a single suite of interoperable services, eliminating reliance on fragmented tools and manual ETL processes.

ETL capabilities powered by Matillion expand the Precisely Data Integrity Suite's Data Integration service with scalable data transformation and pipeline automation, complementing its enterprise-grade data replication. By combining Matillion's modern, cloud-native transformation platform with the broader Precisely Data Integrity Suite that includes services for data quality, governance, enrichment, and more, organizations can modernize data environments faster and deliver AI-ready data to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives across the enterprise.

"AI ambition only delivers ROI when the data behind it is modern, scalable, and trustworthy," said Ulf Viney, Executive Vice President of Engineering, Support & Operations at Precisely. "By embedding cloud-native ETL directly into the Data Integrity Suite, we're eliminating fragmentation and giving organizations a unified foundation to move, prepare, and trust their data, accelerating their path to Agentic-Ready Data."

Data transformation remains one of the most complex and time-consuming steps in building data pipelines. Organizations manage data across highly complex environments, including on-premises systems, cloud platforms, and SaaS applications, where inconsistent formats and structures require extensive preparation before implementation.

"As organizations modernize for analytics and AI, simplifying data integration architectures has become a priority," said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Integration Software Research, IDC. "Embedding cloud-native ETL within a broader data integrity framework reflects the shift toward more unified data platforms that reduce complexity, improve trust, and better support AI-driven use cases."

Embedded directly within the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, ETL powered by Matillion enables users to extract data from multiple sources, transform it into usable formats, and deliver it to the systems that drive business outcomes, thereby reducing pipeline fragmentation and operational overhead.

"Matillion helps organizations move faster by simplifying and accelerating transformation workflows," said Tim O'Neil, Chief Revenue Officer at Matillion. "Powered by embedded Matillion cloud-native transformation technology, Precisely combines modern pipeline execution with enterprise-grade data integrity, enabling customers to build scalable pipelines more efficiently and unlock greater value from their data.."

ETL powered by Matillion supports modernization efforts by enabling:

Low-code, cloud-native ETL/ELT for rapid pipeline development

Scalable data transformation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Faster time-to-insight for analytics and reporting

Trusted data foundations for AI and advanced decision-making

Reduced complexity through unified integration workflows

By integrating ETL into the Data Integrity Suite's business-friendly user experience with other services such as Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Enrichment, and Spatial Analytics, Precisely and Matillion provide organizations with a streamlined approach to modernizing infrastructure, operationalizing analytics, and preparing for AI-driven innovation.

ETL powered by Matillion is available now as part of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite's Data Integration Service. To learn more, visit: https://www.precisely.com/matillion.

About Matillion

Matillion is the intelligent data integration platform that empowers data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics - at scale.

Matillion enables data teams and data professionals to take advantage of their data, AI and the cloud to build valuable data assets that can be used across a wide variety of applications from analytics to AI use cases

Its unified, AI-powered data integration platform enables data teams to spend less time on manual, repetitive, gritty data engineering work, and more time creating business impact. By removing data friction from data integration workflows, the platform empowers data teams to supercharge productivity.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, London Stock Exchange Group, EDF and Slack trust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information-no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5854576/Precisely_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precisely-and-matillion-partner-to-accelerate-data-modernization-and-agentic-ai-readiness-302708702.html