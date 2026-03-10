EnWave Corporation: EnWave Signs License Agreement, and Equipment Purchase Agreement with Teagasc, the Agricultural and Food Development Authority of Ireland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a license agreement (the "License") and equipment purchase agreement (the "Equipment Purchase") with Teagasc, the Agriculture and Food Development Authority of Ireland. Teagasc is the national body providing integrated research, advisory and training services to the agriculture and food industry and rural communities in Ireland.

The license grants R&D rights to Teagasc to use EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV") dehydration technology in collaboration with its current and future clients and industry and research partners. The Equipment Purchase made by Teagasc is for a 10kW REV machine that will showcase their state-of-the-art facility with the value proposition of REV technology. The 10kW REV machine is expected to be delivered to Teagasc before the summer of 2026.

About Teagasc - the Agricultural and Food Development Authority of Ireland

Teagasc (Irish pronunciation: ['t?ag?s?k], meaning "Instruction") is the national authority in Ireland responsible for research and development, training and advisory services in the agri-food sector. The official title of the body is Teagasc - the Agriculture and Food Development Authority. The authority has several county advisory centres, colleges and research centres in which it carries out its main business. Teagasc has recently been awarded funding by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, that will support the delivery of a new project titled AIMBIO - All Island Marine Bio-based Refineries for Circular Blue-Bioeconomy. The project is coordinated by Teagasc and brings together a strong all-island partnership of academic, research, and industry stakeholders. AIMBIO will demonstrate how side-streams from Ireland's marine and aquatic sectors, including aquaculture and seafood processing, can be transformed into high-value ingredients for sectors such as food, feed, cosmetics, and chemicals. Teagasc will employ the new REV dryer to support the project by enabling rapid, energy-efficient drying of marine and aquaculture side-streams prior to further processing. REV dehydration technology will allow the team to generate consistent, scalable dried fractions for downstream extraction, formulation, and product development, strengthening the project's ability to demonstrate industry-relevant bioprocessing solutions.

Learn more at https://aim-bio.ie/ & Home - Teagasc | Agriculture and Food Development Authority.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

