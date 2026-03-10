EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Welcomes Kondoo Digital as New Issuer, Supporting Regulated Tokenized Capital Raise for Web3 Gaming Platform



Web3 Gaming Company to Leverage tZERO's Regulated Infrastructure for a Tokenized Investment Contract Offering NEW YORK, NY - March 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, today announced that Kondoo Digital , a Web3 gaming company founded in 2024 and built on Solana, has selected tZERO to support its regulated tokenized capital raise and secondary trading strategy. Kondoo Digital is conducting a Regulation D Rule 506(c) offering for its Amana Tokens - which are ultimately intended to be used for utility in the Kondoo gaming ecosystem once it is developed - utilizing tZERO's capital raising, tokenization, and secondary trading capabilities. The offering includes up to 400 million tokens, with a minimum investment of $100,000. Proceeds from the raise will be used to support the ongoing development of Kondoo's business operations and gaming ecosystem. Through this engagement, Kondoo will leverage tZERO's regulated digital asset infrastructure, including compliant tokenization and pathways to secondary trading, providing accredited investors with access to a blockchain-native gaming platform within established regulatory frameworks. "Kondoo represents the next generation of Web3 companies looking to raise capital and build communities using compliant, tokenized securities," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "We're pleased to support Kondoo Digital with regulated infrastructure that enables issuers to tokenize assets, raise capital efficiently, and create future liquidity opportunities - all while meeting institutional standards for compliance and security." "Kondoo Digital is redefining how games are created, scaled, and monetized by uniting compute power, creative tools, and monetization infrastructure into a single end-to-end platform," said Bragoi Flaviu, CEO Kondoo Digital. "By working with tZERO's regulated infrastructure, Kondoo can expand access to its integrated development ecosystem while supporting disciplined, compliant capital formation aligned with long-term platform growth." Kondoo Digital is developing immersive Web3 gaming experiences designed to integrate digital ownership and on-chain participation. By working with tZERO, Kondoo gains access to regulated tokenization services and a framework designed to support compliant issuance and potential secondary market activity on regulated securities broker-dealer infrastructure prior to the decentralization of its network. This collaboration reflects growing demand from digital-native companies for regulated tokenization infrastructure that bridges blockchain innovation with traditional capital markets standards. Find the offering here: https://www.tzero.com/tradeofferings tZERO Media Contact

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

marketing@tzero.com Kondoo Media Contact

Marcus Witzig, COO

hello@kondoo-digital.com About Kondoo Digital Kondoo Digital is a Swiss technology company building an integrated, cloud-native platform that streamlines every stage of game development - from initial concept and production workflows to scaling performance and monetization. By unifying powerful compute, collaborative creative tooling, and flexible monetization solutions, Kondoo enables indies and studios of all sizes to create and deliver high-quality interactive experiences without switching tools or compromising performance. Kondoo's platform is designed to simplify and accelerate the entire development lifecycle, allowing creators to focus on innovation while accessing scalable infrastructure and optimized workflows in one seamless system. About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Forward-Looking Statements by tZero This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

