Egg Medical, Inc.: Egg Medical Presents CRT 2026 Data Demonstrating a Responsible Path to Light Lead and Lead-Apron Free Protection

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg Medical, a leader in enhanced radiation protection devices (ERPD), today announced the results of a Late-Breaking Trial presented at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2026 conference. The study, presented by Santiago Garcia, MD, of The Christ Hospital, confirms that the addition of the EggNest system reduces levels of scatter radiation to all members of the interventional team to the extent that users could do procedures safely without the use of lead aprons or wear ultralight aprons.





"For decades, the interventional community has accepted a trade-off: protect your long-term health from the effects of radiation exposure by wearing heavy lead aprons at the cost of damaging your back and joints," said Santiago Garcia, MD, the study's lead presenter. "This data proves that we no longer must choose. By using the EggNest system, we can provide the entire team with protection that is superior to the status quo, by either going apron-free, or while wearing aprons that feel like a light vest. This is about ensuring that the next generation can have healthy careers without the physical toll."

The Key Study Findings:

Annualized collar dose (in mrem) over lead aprons is 25.5 for the primary operator, 9.8 for assistant, and 10.2 for the nurse. When combined with ultralight aprons, total annualized body doses dropped to 1.41 for primary operator, 2.1 for assistant and 1.0 for the nurse.

At these levels, a clinician would have to work for an entire career to receive the same radiation dose they currently receive in just one year under the standard of care.

The study confirmed that whether clinicians choose to go apron-free, or wear aprons that are 55% lighter than standard lead, the entire team remained below traditional exposure levels using traditional methods.



Modern labs are not one-size-fits-all. Under the banner of "Protection Is Personal," the company is championing a responsible approach that allows clinicians to choose whether they want to go apron free.

"Our goal is to give clinicians a choice-but one backed by rigorous, published data," said Gavin Philipps, Chief Commercial Officer. "Choice isn't a weakness; it's how responsible safety programs operate. By providing personalized data through live dosimetry, the EggNest supports apron-free or ultralight apron workflows where approved, rather than forcing a specific behavior."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/548c258c-72cd-4a18-a8cb-e5066a8688cc

Contact: Susan Storm sstorm@eggmedical.com